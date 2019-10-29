The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

XOXO: Where to Rock, Tuesday, Oct. 29

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Jose Luis Puerta - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Jose Luis Puerta
This Richmond, Virginia metalcore outfit's lyrical content revolves around despair, struggles with mental health and addiction. "The Worst in Me" is about an unhealthy relationship. Frontman Noah Sebastian expands, "More specifically, it's something you can't let go of even though it's not good for you—whether it's a relationship, a drug problem or terrible situation. You're addicted." Trying to find God before God finds them, Bad Omens are at 191 Toole. Flanked by Gila Byte and Echoes...

Featuring Mexico Beyond Mariachi and a company of dancers, Sugar Skull: A Dia de los Muertos Musical Adventure delves into rich cultural traditions. At the Fox Theatre...

With lyrics inspired by personal struggles and social inequality, Grün Wasser have risen from Chicago's underground to land at the forefront of the minimal electronic music scene. Along with Portland rock 'n' rollers The Shivas, they are sure to "Start A Fire." At Club Congress. With local support from Moontrax and Jrown...

She has been a staple in the Southern Arizona music scene for over 25 years. Performing as part of Plaza Live! Tuesday Night Concert Series, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Sabra Faulk sings folk rock and Americana. At St. Philip's Plaza...

Day of the Dead Tertulia is an evening of music, conversation and poetry. Cultural historian Luis Coronado Guel will lead a presentation sharing the history and rituals of El Día de los Muertos. Guitarist/assistant professor of Latin American Music José Luis Puerta will perform with Borderlands Ensemble. At Exo Roast Co...

