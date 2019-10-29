The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Things to Do, Tuesday, Oct. 29

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 1:00 AM

arrival_copy.jpg
Arrival (Free screening!). This sci-fi film, based on the novella Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang, subverts the common alien-invasion narrative by taking a much more restrained, scientific look at interplanetary communications. This film screening is hosted by the University of Arizona College of Humanities, and features a post-film discussion led by associate professor Richard Poss from the UA Department of Astronomy. If you’ve never seen it before, trust me, there’s a lot to talk about after the credits roll. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Information.

No Small Matter. This documentary examines the importance of early childhood education in the US, and shows how “our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families.” This screening is a rental of the Loft Cinema presented by Child & Family Resources. Lynette Fraga, Ph.D., Executive Director of Child Care Aware of America, will present a keynote address and take audience questions following the film. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Screening is free, but registration is required at childfamilyresources.org/no-small-matter. Information.

