Monday, October 28, 2019

Things to Do, Monday, Oct. 28

click to enlarge hub_x_barrio_beer_dinner.jpg

HUB x Barrio Beer Dinner. It seems these beer dinners are only getting bigger and tastier. HUB and Barrio Brewing are coming together for a five(!) course meal, every dish paired with a local brew. The meal includes aguachile paired with the Barrio Beach Brew; lamb T-bone, quail egg and goat cheese paired with Barrio Copperhead Pale Ale; and coffee-rubbed smoked duck breast and mole blanco paired with Barrio Nolan’s Porter. This dinner takes place on the rooftop at Playground Bar & Lounge. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. 278 E. Congress St. $65. Reservations can be made in person at HUB Restaurant & Creamery or by phone: (520) 207-8201. 21+. Information.

Comedy at the Wench, The Surly Wench Pub. Information.

Died Laughing: A Halloween Comedy Showcase is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Local comedians karaoke-ize sets by your favorites who’ve gone on to make the angels giggle. Costumes, mannerisms and attitudes perfect the match. Information.

