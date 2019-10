click to enlarge The Surfbroads

Fishnet-clad mistresses of maritime traumaraid their closets for titillating surprises in advance of raining theremin-drenched hi-jinx and sunny oblivion at this year's Nightmare on Congress Block Party. At Hotel Congress...The cultural remezcla that typifies the borderlands spills over to the Maynard's plaza late night.from the El Tambó crew spin sides...These purveyors of "south of the border, Pulp Fiction-esque, Latin blues-rock" got their start playing raunchy strip clubs in Nogales, Sonora. Now,provide the soundtrack for Día de las Luchas. Briny, spandex-clad luchadores top the bill. At the Rialto Theatre...Brace yourself. Composer, performing a live score, transports the audience into a web of terror whenbrings its touring show Live For Halloween to 191 Toole...Showcasing some of the Old Pueblo's top and up-and-coming turntablists,goes off at Irene's Holy Donuts. Residenthost...At once sophisticated, yet whimsical, if not quirky.perform in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner...A perfect pairing for date night.is at Exo Roast Co...Halloween Havoc 2 features sets byand others. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Hosted by...Taking inspiration from Alice in Chains and Creed, these post-grungers scored a platinum record with their self-titled debut album.bring Mercury Retrograde (Pavement Records, 2018) to EncoreTucson. Hard rockerskickstart your heart...Inspired by "older kids who smoked weed and listened to Title Fight," wide-eyed brothersformed a band while in high school. Dubbing their debut album Greatest Hits—an album gripped by self-reflection and suburban malaise—captures their sense of ironic humor. "I'm in the trunk gagged and hog-tied/But I've never felt so alive."present their sophomore release Natural, Everyday Degradation (Epitaph, 2019) at Club Congress. Rockerscommence the feast...These Berklee College of Music grads formed in 1985 under the name. Now, the Distance Over Time Tour sees progressive metallistsroll the semi-trucks into the Tucson Convention Center...Released on Inauguration Day 2017, Apocalipstick revealed gnashed teeth. "I was an over-confident teenager trying to solve the world's problems," says singer/guitarist, with go-for-broke honesty. On Stuffed & Ready (Secretly Canadian, 2019), "I am a much more weary and perhaps cynical woman who believes you need to figure your own self out first."take a "Sip O' Poison" at 191 Toole.breaks the ice...From her salad days withto her timeless pop classics,celebrates the many faces of love iniconic career. At the Fox Theatre...From California, Rock 'n' Rollers with cowpunk tendencies,ride the Tidal Wave. At Che's Lounge.kicks up the dust first...Representing women's voices in Celtic rock, the mightyperform two sets. At Saint Charles Tavern...Gonna set the place on "Fire."features R&B Music Hall of Famers. Ride the "Love Rollercoaster." At Desert Diamond Casino-Sahuarita...From West Virginia,grew up singing to the congregation in church. After moving to Austin in 2016, he saw the power of the human voice while busking in the streets—eventually becoming the subject of a short documentary film, Street Music. Retro-soul slayersrise like a black moon above the clouds. At 191 Toole. Piano prodigyopens...Melding together synthesizers, vocal loops and extraneous noise and field recordings,creates a place where nothing was. At Club Congress.add to the sonic experimentation.contributes visuals...Her latest album Diosa De La Noche (Universal Latin, 2019) has been hailed as gutsy and relevant as ever by RollingStone. Mexican pop superstarbrings her firebrand intensity and spectacle to the AVA Amphitheater. Colombian reggaeton singersets the dance party en fuego...Like your toast with jam?provide family-friendly funk. At La Cocina...Sunday Blues & BBQ continues.supplies the music. Hotel Congress serves up the BBQ...Be tragic.t findsspinning goth and industrial from the '80s and '90s to darkwave and witch house from today. Darkness knows no bounds. At the Surly Wench Pub...Enjoy the patio life with. At Che's Lounge...The post-modern American western ofand the home-grown indie folk ofcan be found at Monterey Court...Wooden Tooth Records presents:Musical score byAt Exo Bar...Words and music collide. Tucson authorand queer experimental performercollaborate on the fantastical. It's Sunday Session at Saint Charles Tavern...Featuring violinistperformsAt Tucson Convention Center. Perry So is at the podium...