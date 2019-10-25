Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Tucson TerrorFest. How lucky are we to have a dedicated horror film fest, just in time for Halloween? Highlights of this year’s TerrorFest include movies about a man who believes he solved the Zodiac murder cases, monstrous killers in the canals of the British countryside, and horny Christians versus a sex demon from Hell. Not only does this festival include original and independent horror films, it also includes short film blocks, talks with industry professionals and screenings of horror classics like Nosferatu. This year, Tucson TerrorFest is partnering with Tucson Comic-Con, the Fox Theatre and more, to be bigger than ever. This year also features a talk by special guest Max Cervantes, who worked on special effects for BeetleJuice, Star Trek, Masters of the Universe and Batman Forever. Screenings take place at multiple locations throughout the city. For a full schedule, visit tucsonterrorfest.com. Tucson TerrorFest 2019 runs from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 27. Information.

click to enlarge

Free Star Party and Science Lecture. There’s no party like a party under the stars, especially when the whole party is centered around looking up at the stars. Amy C. Oliver, the public affairs officer for the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, as well as the visitor & science center manager for the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, will be talking about some of astronomy’s recent discoveries, including perturbations in stellar streams, a pair of Hot Jupiters and a supernova so big it effectively “ate” its own star.” Afterward, join the Sonora Astronomical Society for stargazing. 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. 1-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley. Free, but a $5 donation would go a long way to support restoration efforts at Historic Canoa Ranch. Information.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Dueling Pianos at 7:30 p.m., Vail Theatre of the Arts, $10 to $30. Standup with co-headliners Pauly Casillas, a hometown favorite, and Bryan Ricci, at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with The Riveters and The Openers at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement (TIM) ($5). Family-friendly improv with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU) at 7:30 p.m. ($5 and $7) and 4th Friday Free Form Friday Fight Night at 9 p.m. (Free) at Unscrewed Theatre. Information.

click to enlarge Tucson TerrorFest. How lucky are we to have a dedicated horror film fest, just in time for Halloween? Highlights of this year’s TerrorFest include movies about a man who believes he solved the Zodiac murder cases, monstrous killers in the canals of the British countryside, and horny Christians versus a sex demon from Hell. Not only does this festival include original and independent horror films, it also includes short film blocks, talks with industry professionals and screenings of horror classics like Nosferatu. This year, Tucson TerrorFest is partnering with Tucson Comic-Con, the Fox Theatre and more, to be bigger than ever. This year also features a talk by special guest Max Cervantes, who worked on special effects for BeetleJuice, Star Trek, Masters of the Universe and Batman Forever. Screenings take place at multiple locations throughout the city. For a full schedule, visit tucsonterrorfest.com. Tucson TerrorFest 2019 runs from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 27. Information.

Standup with co-headliners Pauly Casillas, a hometown favorite, and Bryan Ricci, at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Sketch comedy hour-long Halloween Special with Baby Fish Mouth at 7:30 p.m., followed by improv with The Openers and the Tarot-based show, Seasons Readings, at 9 p.m. at TIM, ($5). Family-friendly improv with NBOJU at 7:30 p.m. followed by Rick & Laura Hall & Friends at 9 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater ($5 and $8). Information.

The O offers up its own clean comedy venture on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ($5) Surly Wench Comedy’s Roxy Merrari hosts, keeping it clean, and Tucson fans’ favorite Mr. Clean, Monte Benjamin, opens for Chris Haughton. Like many comics trading in clean material, Haughton’s day job is working conventions and events, where the money is great and the content restricted. It’s no mean feat to get a ballroom-full of just-fed convention-goers laughing. It’s worse when they’re actually eating.

Benjamin came up opening for gospel choirs, then went into acting and standup comedy in Florida.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Grapes to Glass. Maynards Market & Kitchen is celebrating their fifth annual “Grapes to Glass” wine festival, which gathers Southern Arizona wines in “an idyllic venue for eager wine enthusiasts.” This year gathers eight wineries from Southern Arizona offering both reds and whites. (you might not have even known there were eight wineries around here!) Plus, executive chef Brian Smith will be creating special food items using products from local purveyors. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. 400 N. Toole Ave. $20.