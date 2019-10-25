The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, October 25, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 36: On Grant Gunnell's Chance at Quarterback For Arizona, Pac-12 Superlatives and CFB picks for the Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 1:19 PM

All Bets Are On returns for its 36th episode to discuss Arizona's football game against Stanford, the Pac-12 as a whole and the week's best games in college football.

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak begin Friday's show by handing out their picks for Saturday's contest in Palo Alto, with each giving their take on whether Khalil Tate or Grant Gunnell should start at quarterback.

The duo then steered into the Conference of Champions, with the Pac-12 Superlatives segment, picking the best games in conference play this weekend.

The final segment of Friday's show handles the games that Boan and Vondrak are keeping an eye on, varying from the lowly Sun Belt to the SEC and Big 12.

Tune in to a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.

