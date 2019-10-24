The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Crime & Public Safety / News

Authorities Searching For Missing Man Near Oracle and Rudasill

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 1:38 PM

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 73-year-old  Budd Busch, who was last seen near the 100 block of East Rudasill Road around 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Busch is reported to be 6 feet tall and weigh approximately 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen walking while wearing a tan shirt, dark shorts and a baseball hat.

Anyone who has seen Busch or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

