Thursday, October 24, 2019
Authorities Searching For Missing Man Near Oracle and Rudasill
Posted
By Staff report
on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 1:38 PM
click to enlarge
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 73-year-old
Budd Busch, who was last seen near the 100 block of East Rudasill Road around 8:30 a.m. this morning.
Busch is reported to be 6 feet tall and weigh approximately 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen walking while wearing a tan shirt, dark shorts and a baseball hat.
Anyone who has seen Busch or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
Tags: missing persons, police, Pima County Sheriff, Image