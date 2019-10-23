Things to Do, Wednesday, Oct. 23

click to enlarge

Borderlands Boca Beer Dinner. This Wednesday, the Borderlands Beer Garden is home to a five-course menu curated by Chef Maria from BOCA Tacos alongside specially selected craft beers from Borderlands Brewing Company. Dishes include ceviche de maiz paired with the Perfectly Pale APA; pan-seared pork belly over mole rojo paired with the Guava Fiesta Sour; mini beef tortas paired with the Toole Ave IPA; shrimp chilaquiles paired with the Prickly Pear Wheat; and a dessert of noche dulce raspado paired with the Noche Dulce Vanilla Porter. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. 119 E. Toole Ave. $50. Information.

Kingfisher releases Fall Menu. Kingfisher’s chef Jeff Azsersky has updated the lunch and dinner menus for the fall and holiday season, with some returning favorites like warm cabbage salad, bouillabaisse and braised lamb shank. The specialty Bluefin Heath Bar Cheesecake with toffee sauce, from Bluefin (the sister restaurant to Kingfisher closed in 2015), will also make a return. Kingfisher’s ceviche, house-smoked ruby trout, and pan-roasted chicken with shiitake mushrooms and horseradish mashed potatoes have been updated as well. Available now. 2564 E. Grant Road. Information.

Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement. What better place to form a unique and dedicated punk scene than the nexus of all politics in the United States? The Screening Room is hosting a documentary about the formation of punk in DC from 1976 to 1983. Punk the Capital includes “a recently unearthed trove of Super-8 film” and features bands such as Bad Brains and Minor Threat. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. 127 E. Congress St. Information.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Party.