Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Things to Do, Wednesday, Oct. 23
Posted
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 1:00 AM
click to enlarge
Borderlands Boca Beer Dinner. This Wednesday, the Borderlands Beer Garden is home to a five-course menu curated by Chef Maria from BOCA Tacos alongside specially selected craft beers from Borderlands Brewing Company. Dishes include ceviche de maiz paired with the Perfectly Pale APA; pan-seared pork belly over mole rojo paired with the Guava Fiesta Sour; mini beef tortas paired with the Toole Ave IPA; shrimp chilaquiles paired with the Prickly Pear Wheat; and a dessert of noche dulce raspado paired with the Noche Dulce Vanilla Porter. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. 119 E. Toole Ave. $50. Information.
click to enlarge
Kingfisher releases Fall Menu. Kingfisher’s chef Jeff Azsersky has updated the lunch and dinner menus for the fall and holiday season, with some returning favorites like warm cabbage salad, bouillabaisse and braised lamb shank. The specialty Bluefin Heath Bar Cheesecake with toffee sauce, from Bluefin (the sister restaurant to Kingfisher closed in 2015), will also make a return. Kingfisher’s ceviche, house-smoked ruby trout, and pan-roasted chicken with shiitake mushrooms and horseradish mashed potatoes have been updated as well. Available now. 2564 E. Grant Road. Information.
Silent Sky. If you loved the big middle finger that the strong, intelligent women in Hidden Figures gave to the patriarchy, then you’ll probably also love this play based on the life of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who made discoveries about the brightness of stars that provided astronomers with a way to measure the distance to faraway galaxies. The play is written by Lauren Gunderson, whose works have been among the most produced in the country for three years running, and combines science history, family ties, fragile love and a passionate main character. Shows at either 7:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, through Saturday, Nov. 9. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $40 to $70, or $25 to $55 for preview performances Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 22 through Oct. 24, or Saturday, Oct. 26. Information.
Last Train to Nibroc. The year is 1940. May, a small-town girl from Kentucky, and Raleigh, an aspiring writer and recently discharged young serviceman, are sitting next to each other on an eastbound cross country train trip. Also on the train: the bodies of great American writers Nathanael West and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Of course, there’s a change of plans somewhere along the way, and two characters realizing they aren’t so different after all. Come watch this lovely love story unfold (recommended for mature ages 13 and up). 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 3. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $35 or $20 for the preview show Tuesday, Oct. 22. Information.
click to enlarge
Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement. What better place to form a unique and dedicated punk scene than the nexus of all politics in the United States? The Screening Room is hosting a documentary about the formation of punk in DC from 1976 to 1983. Punk the Capital includes “a recently unearthed trove of Super-8 film” and features bands such as Bad Brains and Minor Threat. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. 127 E. Congress St. Information.
Hocus Pocus Halloween Party. What do Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have in common, other than being 300-year-old witches returned from the dead? They all star in the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus! The Loft is hosting a spooktacular party with prizes, props and goodie bags, and everyone’s invited. Part of the Loft Jr. series, this is cheesy, funny and just the slightest bit scary. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12. Information.
Tags: fun, things to do, Halloween, Hocus Pocus, punk, music docs, Image