Monday, October 21, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to Do, Monday, Oct. 21

Posted By on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Crooked Tooth Beer Dinner. Tucson’s favorite sour beer specialists are coming to Saguaro Corners restaurant for a four-course meal. Dishes include spicy fried noodles paired with the 18th Hour Hazy IPA; October veggie ratatouille paired with a Jamaica Gose; a roasted strip loin paired with the Crooked Light Lager, and more. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail. $59 per person, includes four courses and four 10-ounce beers. reservations required, call Saguaro Corners: (520) 886-2020. Information. 

Kingfisher
  • Courtesy photo
  • Kingfisher
Kingfisher releases Fall Menu. Kingfisher’s chef Jeff Azsersky has updated the lunch and dinner menus for the fall and holiday season, with some returning favorites like warm cabbage salad, bouillabaisse and braised lamb shank. The specialty Bluefin Heath Bar Cheesecake with toffee sauce, from Bluefin (the sister restaurant to Kingfisher closed in 2015), will also make a return. Kingfisher’s ceviche, house-smoked ruby trout, and pan-roasted chicken with shiitake mushrooms and horseradish mashed potatoes have been updated as well. Available now. 2564 E. Grant Road. Information.

Comedy at the Wench, The Surly Wench Pub. Information.

