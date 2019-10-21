The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, October 21, 2019

Every new friend makes us stronger!

Posted By on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge thank_you_890x890.png
Thank you for being our friend... travel down the road to buy some books. Your heart is true, you're a pal to the libraries...

It's National Friends of Libraries Week!

Pima County Public Library is lucky to have not one, not two, but FIVE Friends groups who help make possible so many things that your local library offers.
  • Friends of the Pima County Public Library
  • Friends of the Arivaca Library
  • Friends of the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library
  • Friends of the Green Valley and Sahuarita Libraries
  • Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library
Storytimes, gardening workshops, author talks, Homework and Job Help, Summer Reading programs, language learning... these are just a handful of the classes and events we bring to you, but it wouldn't be possible without our Friends!

Fun fact! Last year alone, our Friends groups gave the Library $340,199.61!

Help us celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week! How, you ask? It's easy...

1) Become a member
2) Make a donation
3) Shop book sales
4) All of the above!

Learn more today!

