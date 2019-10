First Access Entertainment Limited (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Lil' Peep (Wikicommons)

In the "Spotlight" again. Disciples gather to raise a cup toA rising star, this rapper/singer—described by Pitchfork as "The future of emo"—helped pioneer emo-rap.life took a tragic change of direction in Nov 2017 when he overdosed on fentanyl and Xanax on a tour bus prior to a performance at The Rock in Tucson. The "emo-trap heartthrob" was just 21. Recently, his mother filed a lawsuit against the agency/label that handled Peep's career for negligence, breach of contract and wrongful death alleging that her son was pushed to perform and plied with drugs.is at the Rialto Theatre.attempt to fill the void...Che's Lounge, TallBoys and Wooden Tooth Records presentFeaturingSee woodentoothrecords.com for details...The—a two-day Dionysian celebration of hardcore music—takes place at Global Justice Center. Featuringand many more. All-ages...Not everyone can claim to have worked with "Godmother of Punk Rock". Guitaristcan. C'mon, is that not enough street cred to get your tired carcass off the couch? Along with the rock/soul/folk ofwhose frontmanwill crow like a medicine show preacher, and then murmur you into his lovesick arms. (Or so they claim.) On the plaza at Hotel Congress...In a Rabelaisian celebration of liberation from restraint and societal dogma, under the stewardship ofunveils itself at 191 Toole...succeeds in marrying the swingin' swayin' groove ofwith the ball-busting swagger ofCatch them at Club Congress withand R&B artist...These Cleveland nu metallists are known for their theatrical performances replete with costumes and scary masks that personify fantastical and unsettling music. Out on The Halloween Tour, nu metalliststell Beautiful Stories for Ugly Children. At EncoreTucson.andrise from the dead to open the show...These local faves recently played the storied Viper Room in West Hollywood. Not every band can make that claim.are in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner...Phoenix'smake their Pop Confessions at Passé. With...Tracing back the roots of country music from the verdant trails of Appalachia to the gritty streets of Bakersfield,hostsat Exo Bar...disrupt the magnetic field. At Irene's Holy Donuts...A double dose is better.celebrate their 10-year reunion at Saint Charles Tavern. With...Where percussion, culture, poetry and dance intersect, this musical project was created with the vision of setting Afro-Latin music en fuego. El Tambó presents. On the Hotel Congress plaza. With resident turntablistsdropping dope shizzle...