Things to Do This Weekend This Weekend in Tucson

Friday, Oct. 18
Frankenweenie. It’s October, that means it’s officially Tim Burton season, right? To celebrate the occasion, The Loft Cinema is hosting their latest Loft Jr. event outdoor on “Hippie Hill” at Himmel Park. Frankenweenie is the sequel/reimagining to some of Burton’s earliest short films. Picking up (in a sense) where his 1982 film Vincent left off, Frankenweenie follows a young mad scientist who uses his lab to bring his deceased pup back to life. 6 to 7:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Please bring your own seating. Free. Information.
Moving Panels: Comic to Screen. The University of Arizona’s Hanson Film Institute is coming to the TENWEST Festival! This free panel gathers industry insiders and professionals to discuss the relationship between comic books and the film screen. We all know we’re currently in the midst of THE comic book-movie era, but how much do you know about what goes on behind the scenes? This event’s panelists include comic book writer Steven Grant (2 Guns, The Punisher), film and television producer Matt Skiena (The LEGO Movie), producer Erik Olsen (The Dirt, The Book of Eli) and film and television producer and comic book creator Shane Riches (The Fog). 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. At the UA Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Free. Information.
Standup with Augie Smith, feat. Alphonso Ochoa, at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with 201 Student Showcase and The Lobbyists at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox with Wailing Banshide Investigations at 9 p.m.; standup with Veterans and Beginners at 10:30 p.m., at Tucson Improv Movement(TIM) ($5). Family-friendly improv with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU) at 7:30 p.m. at Unscrewed Theatre ($5 and $7). Information.
Nationally prominent comedian Bobby Slayton, known as The Pitbull of Comedy, headlines Stand-Up for Humanity at the PCC Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 18. It’s a charity event that introduces a first-time producer, Rene Valdez, and inaugurates the Center for the Arts as a comedy venue. Tickets for the 18+ show are $24 or $35 VIP via Eventbrite. Information.
Tres Dos Uno. Maybe impact festivals aren’t really your thing, so you opted to sit out most of this year’s TENWEST. But the grand finale looks like it’s going to be pretty fun and artsy: a three-day, multimedia experimental art installation that brings together live music, performance and video. Flam Chen brings the fire dancing, Basic Biology brings the music, Noctivision brings the visuals and Touch Machines brings some media that’s altogether indescribable. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the installation runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 20. MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Free. Information.
90th Annual Tombstone Helldorado Days. Way back in 1881, a grumpy miner wrote to the Tombstone Nugget newspaper that, while many people had headed to Tombstone in hopes of finding an El Dorado of riches, they instead found a “Helldorado” of doing menial jobs like dishwashing. The term stuck, but people have only loved Tombstone more and more over time. If you’ve never been to Helldorado Days, you’re missing out on a weekend full of Wild West reenactments, a parade, fun, food and a kids zone that provides just the sort of spooky, wild West vibes your October needs (and no dishwashing). You’ve got 90 years’ worth of Helldorados to celebrate in the town that’s famous for being too tough to die! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Tombstone, AZ. Information.
Old World vs New World wine tasting. Maynards Market & Kitchen invites you to explore the different kinds of wine from Europe versus those from the “New World.” While Old World wines generally aim for a “balanced approach with restrained use of oak aging,” New World wines tend to be more fruitful and fully extracted. Here’s your chance to wow everyone at your next soiree by saying, “This wine is nice, my palette prefers the flavors of the Old World style of vino.” 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Free for Maynards Wine Club members. Information.
Kingfisher releases Fall Menu. Kingfisher’s chef Jeff Azsersky has updated the lunch and dinner menus for the fall and holiday season, with some returning favorites like warm cabbage salad, bouillabaisse and braised lamb shank. The specialty Bluefin Heath Bar Cheesecake with toffee sauce, from Bluefin (the sister restaurant to Kingfisher closed in 2015), will also make a return. Kingfisher’s ceviche, house-smoked ruby trout, and pan-roasted chicken with shiitake mushrooms and horseradish mashed potatoes have been updated as well. Available now. 2564 E. Grant Road. Information.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Home Movie Day. This event asks “what cinematic treasures lurk in the attics and garages of Tucson?” While it might not be As I Was Moving Ahead Occasionally I Saw Brief Glimpses of Beauty, this is a celebration of local home movies. The Loft Cinema is hosting the eighth annual Home Movie Day, and includes expert inspection, preservation advice and screenings of local home movies. Attendees are invited to submit their home movies for inspection and screening consideration in 16mm, 8mm or Super 8 film formats only. No digital or VHS movies. 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Information.
Jarrod Martin, Roxy Merrari, Andrew Scott and Kev Lee. Tony Bruhn hosts. Tickets are $15 via outlaw-comedy.ticketleap.com. Our favorite part is the patio seating that makes the show feel like cousin Sofia’s wedding dinner. Tony’s New York Style Italian Deli hosts a third helping of Italian buffet and comedy at 7 p.m. Information.
Mississippi Burning. In 1964, three civil rights workers in Mississippi disappeared. This tense, Oscar-winning drama follows the story and the locals’ attempt to pick up the threads. Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe co-star in a battle in the very middle of the Civil Rights struggle. Part of The Loft’s “Journalism on Screen” series, the screening includes an onstage discussion with the film’s Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter, Chris Gerolmo, and is moderated by Tucson-based screenwriter Will Conroy. Presented by The New York Times, The Arizona Daily Star, The Daily Wildcat/UA TV-3, The UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and the UA School of Journalism. 2 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. Information.
High camp monthly event Retro Game Show Night features “It’s a Spooky $9.95 Pyramid” at 7 p.m. at Club Congress. ($12, Eventbrite). Standup with Zeneth Nevers at 8 p.m. at The O ($5-$10). Improv with The Game Show Show and Laugh Tracks at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Tarot-based Seasons Readings, Choice Cut and Triple Indemnity at 9 p.m. at TIM, ($5). Family-friendly improv with NBOJU at 7:30 p.m. followed by House Team Double Feature at 9 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater ($5 and $8). Information.
Ellen Doyle. She’ll headline the bi-monthly Planned Parenthood benefit, Comedians Who Aren’t Men, at The O. Hosted by producer Autumn Horvat, the lineup includes Savannah Hernandez, Magghie O’Shea, Ashley Tappan, Mariah, Andrea Carmichael, Emma Stephens and Danyella Renae.
Reservations are $5 and $10. Information.
Twenty-first-century brats Cody Ko and Noel Miller, AKA, Tiny Meat Gang, used to be software engineers. They have high-paid experience in disrupting things. They promise to be “pretty decent comedians” at The Rialto Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 to $45; $140 includes a meet and greet. Information.
Tucson Zombie Mud Run. Zombies have infiltrated Buckelew Farm! Your job is to make your way through the mud and obstacles—including a swamp, a cadaver climb, a zombie slide, the gates of hell and a trench warfare section—without losing your limbs (represented by two flags). There’s a timed version and a not-timed version of this 5K adventure, with prizes for the top finisher, best costume, most original costume and scariest costume. There’s also a Little Monster Run for kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult, with an obstacle course about a mile long. Little Monster Run at 1 p.m., timed zombie run starts at 3 p.m. and un-timed run starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Buckelew Farms, 17000 W. Ajo Highway. $45 for zombie mud run and $20 for little monster mud run. Information.
Monster Mash Fun Run. When was the last time you did a fun run that earned you a glow in the dark finisher’s medal? Our guess is that it’s been too long! Head up to Oro Valley for this course. It’s about three miles long, but there are four stations along the way: one where you eat a slice of pumpkin pie, another where you wash it down with root beer or water, a third where you scale some hay bales and a fourth where you do some limbo. All finishers get to enjoy a barbecue after this evening race, and Oro Valley Parks & Rec will also be throwing a mini-Halloween festival, complete with a Halloween movie, haunted hayrides and jumping castles. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. $30. Information.
Boo Bash. Who’s that knocking spookily at the door? It’s the Monster Mash’s underappreciated but just-as-fun cousin, Boo Bash! Lincoln Park is home to this night full of tricks, treats, carnival games and general Halloween delight. There’s a trunk or treat for those who are ready to start pregaming for Halloween, a costume parade, inflatables, and live music. And food vendors include Cody Coyote Kettle Corn, Geronimo’s Revenge, Bemo’s Ol’ Joes, and Pin-Up Pastries. Truly a winning lineup. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Lincoln Park Soccer Fields, 4325 S. Pantano Road. Free. Information.
Tucson Classics Car Show. Did you know the Rotary Club of Tucson is the largest of the 135 Rotary Clubs in Arizona? Who doesn’t love supporting an organization that works to unite citizens for the common good of the community? And they make it easy and fun, too! Your $5 ticket to this event includes a chance to see more than 400 classic cars and hot rods on display, a food court, car vendors and musical entertainment. Your entrance ticket is also a raffle ticket for a 2006 C-6 Corvette convertible, $15,000 cash, $2,000 in airline tickets or several other fabulous prizes. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The Gregory School campus, 3231 N. Craycroft Road. $5. Information.
Marana Fall Festival. Are you looking for an October celebration that celebrates fall a little more generally, rather than being hyper Halloween-focused? Marana’s got you covered. Spend a family-friendly evening at the Heritage River Park watching harvest and rodeo demonstrations, mutton busting (in which children race around on the backs of sheep like tiny warrior knights) and live music! There will also be plenty of games for kids and grownups alike. Nothing like an autumn evening celebrated Arizona style! Happy fall, y’all! 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive. Free. Information.
Tales From the Trash: A Thrift Store Art Show. Have you ever bought a piece of art at a thrift store or yard sale? At a swap meet? Salvaged one from a trash can? If not, you’re totally missing out. No better way to see that firsthand than by checking out this art show compiled by the folks at Tales from the Trash, who collect art from exactly those places. They don’t change or add anything to the art (except a title), and putting it on display gives you the chance to see these beauties in a new light. You’ll laugh lots, and we bet you’ll be surprised by how much you love some of it. 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Iron Horse Fabricators, 503 E. Ninth St. Free. Information.
Art in the Plaza Fine Art & Jazz Festival. Metalwork, jewelry, photography, ceramics, glass, leather, custom wood designs and more. See it all at this juried art festival at St. Philip’s Plaza this weekend, where they’ll be celebrating the creativity of our region. You’ll get a chance to support local artisans and businesses as well, because many of them will be selling their art. It might be a little bit early, but… dare we say it? It might be time to start thinking about holiday shopping. And there’s nothing like the win-win method of getting gifts for your loved ones while also giving the gift of supporting local art. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20. St. Philip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Free. Information.
Rio Compartido/Shared River Exhibit. There’s a lot of talk about borders these days. But, before there were country borders, there were natural features like the Santa Cruz River, a waterway shared by the United States and Mexico. This art exhibit in Tubac features work by artists from both sides of the border meant to bring attention to the environmental and cultural importance of waterways like the Santa Cruz. At this opening reception, they’ll be present to discuss their work. On the same day, the Smithsonian Institution’s national traveling WaterWays exhibit is opening at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park from 2 to 4 p.m., so this event is designed to be complementary. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Historic Lowe House, 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac. Information.
Third Annual Have a Beer for a Bighorn. Dragoon Brewing is home to this weekend’s tastiest, most environmentally friendly event. For the third year, Friends of Ironwood Forest are inviting the public to learn more about ongoing efforts to protect local natural heritage. “Have a Beer for a Bighorn” includes food trucks, brewery tours, snacks, a slideshow and beer. This event is supported by the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, Sierra Club, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society and The Wilderness Society. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 1859 W. Grant Road. Information.
Membrillo Fest. It’s back! Every year when the quinces ripen, Mission Gardens celebrates “Membrillo Fest.” The quince fruit is similar to a yellow pear, and its tree is known for its pink blossoms. If you don’t know much about the quince, prepare to learn a whole bunch! Membrillo Fest allows the public to try out quince preserves and cajeta de membrillo (sweet quince paste). There will be many quince fruit products available for purchase, as well as a talk about quinces and how to grow them in our environment. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 946 W. Mission Lane. Suggested donation $5 per person. Information.
Pippin. This 1972 musical that brings together the genius of Stephen Schwartz and Bob Fosse is one of the best-loved shows around. It tells the story of young Prince Pippin, who, like so many of us, is on a quest to find meaning, fulfillment and the chance to be extraordinary. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, in the temptations of the flesh and in the intrigue of political power, but he starts to learn that 1) you can’t make everyone happy all the time and 2) there’s something to be said about finding joy in the small and simple pleasures. Musical theatre fans will delight in this performance at Arizona Repertory Theatre! Preview shows at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Regular shows are Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 3, with performances at either 1:30 or 7:30 p.m. Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $35 adults, $33 senior/military/UA employee. $15 students. Information.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Standup with The fifth anniversary Estrogen Hour benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at Laffs Comedy Caffe. Information.
Arizona Insect Festival. There’s lots of cool stuff to celebrate about insects. But this year at the UA’s celebration of all things buggy, the focus is on the surprising and wonderful fact that more species of native bees live in and around Tucson than any other place in the world. Un-bee-lievable, right?! Completely designed and run by UA scientists, the event features more than 20 booths with hands-on activities and exhibits. Maybe you wanna learn about stinging creatures, like spiders, wasps and scorpions. Maybe you want to build your own insect! Maybe you want to learn about bug brains, or bug illnesses, or bug societies, or bug poetry. Maybe you want to eat a bug! All this and more awaits. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. ENR2 Building on UA Campus. Free. Information.
The Estrogen Hour Fifth Anniversary Show. Let’s hear it for some funny ladies, including Mo Urban, Edna Meza Aguirre, Bridgitte Thum and several brand-new, stand-up comedy virgins as well! It’s been five years of laughing with these women, and of fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, so come on down to keep the party going. Reserve your seat online in advance, buy a raffle ticket to show some extra support for LLS and get ready for the amount of laughter that makes your throat all weird and phlegmy and makes your tummy hurt the next day from all the muscle clenching. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Laff’s Comedy Club, 2900 E. Broadway Blvd. $15 donation. 21+. Information.
PCC Chorale & College Singers. Have you ever spent your Sunday afternoon listening to live choral music? There’s something wonderfully meditative about it that really helps you get ready to face the week ahead. Head over to Pima Community College to watch a performance by their large, mixed-voice choir as well as a more select a capella group. Maybe you’re into singing your troubles away with loud car ride karaoke, but this weekend, let some of the pros sing your troubles away with their soothing melodies. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Proscenium Theatre at the PCC Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $6. Information.
Spooktacular Dinner at Hotel Congress. Calling all spooks, spectres and phantoms (but not ghouls. Ghouls, get outta here!). The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress is ground zero for spookiness and tastiness this Sunday. This four-course “dining experience” includes champagne, signature Halloween cocktails or wine and dessert. The dinner is hosted by Tucson’s Brunch Babes, and includes special Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the event. There will even be a costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Hotel Congress gift card. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. 311 E. Congress St. $88. Tax & gratuity included in ticket price. Information.
