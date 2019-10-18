Things to Do This Weekend This Weekend in Tucson

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Kingfisher releases Fall Menu. Kingfisher’s chef Jeff Azsersky has updated the lunch and dinner menus for the fall and holiday season, with some returning favorites like warm cabbage salad, bouillabaisse and braised lamb shank. The specialty Bluefin Heath Bar Cheesecake with toffee sauce, from Bluefin (the sister restaurant to Kingfisher closed in 2015), will also make a return. Kingfisher’s ceviche, house-smoked ruby trout, and pan-roasted chicken with shiitake mushrooms and horseradish mashed potatoes have been updated as well. Available now. 2564 E. Grant Road. Information.

click to enlarge

Jarrod Martin, Roxy Merrari, Andrew Scott and Kev Lee. Tony Bruhn hosts. Tickets are $15 via outlaw-comedy.ticketleap.com. Our favorite part is the patio seating that makes the show feel like cousin Sofia’s wedding dinner. Tony’s New York Style Italian Deli hosts a third helping of Italian buffet and comedy at 7 p.m. Information.

click to enlarge In 1964, three civil rights workers in Mississippi disappeared. This tense, Oscar-winning drama follows the story and the locals’ attempt to pick up the threads. Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe co-star in a battle in the very middle of the Civil Rights struggle. Part of The Loft’s “Journalism on Screen” series, the screening includes an onstage discussion with the film’s Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter, Chris Gerolmo, and is moderated by Tucson-based screenwriter Will Conroy. Presented by The New York Times, The Arizona Daily Star, The Daily Wildcat/UA TV-3, The UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and the UA School of Journalism. 2 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. Information.



High camp monthly event Retro Game Show Night features “It’s a Spooky $9.95 Pyramid” at 7 p.m. at Club Congress. ($12, Eventbrite). Standup with Zeneth Nevers at 8 p.m. at The O ($5-$10). Improv with The Game Show Show and Laugh Tracks at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Tarot-based Seasons Readings, Choice Cut and Triple Indemnity at 9 p.m. at TIM, ($5). Family-friendly improv with NBOJU at 7:30 p.m. followed by House Team Double Feature at 9 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater ($5 and $8). Information.



Reservations are $5 and $10. Information.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Tucson Classics Car Show. Did you know the Rotary Club of Tucson is the largest of the 135 Rotary Clubs in Arizona? Who doesn’t love supporting an organization that works to unite citizens for the common good of the community? And they make it easy and fun, too! Your $5 ticket to this event includes a chance to see more than 400 classic cars and hot rods on display, a food court, car vendors and musical entertainment. Your entrance ticket is also a raffle ticket for a 2006 C-6 Corvette convertible, $15,000 cash, $2,000 in airline tickets or several other fabulous prizes. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The Gregory School campus, 3231 N. Craycroft Road. $5. Information.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Kingfisher releases Fall Menu. Kingfisher’s chef Jeff Azsersky has updated the lunch and dinner menus for the fall and holiday season, with some returning favorites like warm cabbage salad, bouillabaisse and braised lamb shank. The specialty Bluefin Heath Bar Cheesecake with toffee sauce, from Bluefin (the sister restaurant to Kingfisher closed in 2015), will also make a return. Kingfisher’s ceviche, house-smoked ruby trout, and pan-roasted chicken with shiitake mushrooms and horseradish mashed potatoes have been updated as well. Available now. 2564 E. Grant Road. Information.



click to enlarge Membrillo Fest. It’s back! Every year when the quinces ripen, Mission Gardens celebrates “Membrillo Fest.” The quince fruit is similar to a yellow pear, and its tree is known for its pink blossoms. If you don’t know much about the quince, prepare to learn a whole bunch! Membrillo Fest allows the public to try out quince preserves and cajeta de membrillo (sweet quince paste). There will be many quince fruit products available for purchase, as well as a talk about quinces and how to grow them in our environment. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 946 W. Mission Lane. Suggested donation $5 per person. Information.



Standup with The fifth anniversary Estrogen Hour benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at Laffs Comedy Caffe. Information.

click to enlarge

Pippin. This 1972 musical that brings together the genius of Stephen Schwartz and Bob Fosse is one of the best-loved shows around. It tells the story of young Prince Pippin, who, like so many of us, is on a quest to find meaning, fulfillment and the chance to be extraordinary. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, in the temptations of the flesh and in the intrigue of political power, but he starts to learn that 1) you can’t make everyone happy all the time and 2) there’s something to be said about finding joy in the small and simple pleasures. Musical theatre fans will delight in this performance at Arizona Repertory Theatre! Preview shows at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Regular shows are Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 3, with performances at either 1:30 or 7:30 p.m. Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $35 adults, $33 senior/military/UA employee. $15 students. Information.



click to enlarge

Spooktacular Dinner at Hotel Congress. Calling all spooks, spectres and phantoms (but not ghouls. Ghouls, get outta here!). The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress is ground zero for spookiness and tastiness this Sunday. This four-course “dining experience” includes champagne, signature Halloween cocktails or wine and dessert. The dinner is hosted by Tucson’s Brunch Babes, and includes special Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the event. There will even be a costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Hotel Congress gift card. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. 311 E. Congress St. $88. Tax & gratuity included in ticket price. Information.





Kingfisher releases Fall Menu. Kingfisher’s chef Jeff Azsersky has updated the lunch and dinner menus for the fall and holiday season, with some returning favorites like warm cabbage salad, bouillabaisse and braised lamb shank. The specialty Bluefin Heath Bar Cheesecake with toffee sauce, from Bluefin (the sister restaurant to Kingfisher closed in 2015), will also make a return. Kingfisher’s ceviche, house-smoked ruby trout, and pan-roasted chicken with shiitake mushrooms and horseradish mashed potatoes have been updated as well. Available now. 2564 E. Grant Road. Information.