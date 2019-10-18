The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, October 18, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 35: On Mitt Romney's NCAA Ultimatum, Arizona's Clash With USC and More

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 1:40 PM

The Tucson Weekly's sports podcast is back for another episode, covering the gamut of sports information.

Segment one handles Mitt Romney's bold comments on the proposed Student Equity Act, which would allow NCAA athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak then segue into their recap of Arizona's loss to Washington and preview Saturday's road game against Southern California, with each giving out their prediction for the contest.

The dynamic duo also hand out their weekly Pac-12 superlatives, including their blowout, game of the week and upset pick for Saturday's contests.

The final segment of Friday's show focuses on the college football world at-large, with Picks of the Dragon returning for another week.

Tune in to a new episode of the Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
DO(OM) Yoga

DO(OM) Yoga @ Floor Polish

Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

2019 Chasing Rainbows Gala featuring LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes is an internationally multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter.… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Democrat Kathy Hoffman Is Arizona Republicans' Enemy Number One (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Things to Do This Weekend This Weekend in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Trump's Turkey Letter (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to Rock, Friday, Oct. 18 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. UA Vet School in Oro Valley Receives Approval (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation