All Bets Are On, Volume 35: On Mitt Romney's NCAA Ultimatum, Arizona's Clash With USC and More

The Tucson Weekly's sports podcast is back for another episode, covering the gamut of sports information.
Segment one handles Mitt Romney's bold comments on the proposed Student Equity Act, which would allow NCAA athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak then segue into their recap of Arizona's loss to Washington and preview Saturday's road game against Southern California, with each giving out their prediction for the contest.
The dynamic duo also hand out their weekly Pac-12 superlatives, including their blowout, game of the week and upset pick for Saturday's contests.
The final segment of Friday's show focuses on the college football world at-large, with Picks of the Dragon returning for another week.
Tune in to a new episode of the Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.