Things to Do, Wednesday, Oct. 16
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club. Calling all LGBTQ+ seniors! This book club is a great way to meet like-minded people, and also a great way to get around to reading some fantastic books you might not have known about otherwise. This month, it’s A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles. The best seller is about a man living through the dramatic changes in Russia at the turn of the 20th century. Get reading! Then, get discussing! 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Ward 3 Council Office conference room (Council member Paul Durham), 1510 E. Grant Road. Free. Details.
