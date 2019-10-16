The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to Do, Wednesday, Oct. 16

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Pride flag - BIGSTOCK
  • Bigstock
  • Pride flag
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club. Calling all LGBTQ+ seniors! This book club is a great way to meet like-minded people, and also a great way to get around to reading some fantastic books you might not have known about otherwise. This month, it’s A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles. The best seller is about a man living through the dramatic changes in Russia at the turn of the 20th century. Get reading! Then, get discussing! 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Ward 3 Council Office conference room (Council member Paul Durham), 1510 E. Grant Road. Free. Details.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Intermediate/Advanced Aerial Silks

Intermediate/Advanced Aerial Silks @ Circus Sanctuary

Wed., Oct. 16, 6:45-8 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

2019 Chasing Rainbows Gala featuring LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes is an internationally multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter.… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. The Star Gets It Right About Pima County Standardized Test Scores (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Chinese Dribbling (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Things to Do, Thursday, Oct. 10 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Friends In MAGA Places (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation