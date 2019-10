Bigstock

A dozen chickens have found their way from a Pima County home to the fine folks at Pima Animal Care Center, resulting in a rare “5 Bucks a Cluck” sale.The chicks were surrendered to the center on Tuesday night, with a total of 60 chickens of all ages ending up at the shelter, with close to 10 of the 60 available to be adopted immediately.“It’s not often where we have so many chickens available to adopt,” said Director of Animal Services, Kristen Hassen-Auerbach. “We get some in from time to time, but not this many at once. Our shelter is already stretched pretty thin taking care of the hundreds of pets that have come in over the last couple weeks. If people truly want to help the shelter adopt a chicken, dog or cat.”Anyone interested in adopting the chickens can contact Michele Figueroa, at Michele.figueroa@pima.gov, with the birds going on a first come, first serve basis.People can adopt up to five chickens at a time and should bring their own carriers, the release said.For more information on the chickens and any of the center’s 118 pets up for adoption, visit www.webcms.pima.gov/cms/one.aspx?objectId=18469.