Things to Do, Tuesday, Oct. 15

Branding Your Brew. The TENWEST Impact Festival embraces all things forward-thinking and Tucsonan, so of course they’re engaging the local brewery scene. This hoppy celebration of Tucson’s craft brewers includes beer samples and presentations from local breweries. This includes discussing branding, design and marketing. Participating breweries are Pueblo Vida, Ten55, Tombstone, Tap & Bottle, Thunder Canyon and Borderlands. 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. 220 E. Broadway Blvd. $25 at the door or $10 for TENWEST Passport holders. Details.
Second SundAZe Family Day at TMA. Have you had a chance to check out the new TMA exhibit full of Oaxacan folk art? It’s colorful and curvy and wonderful, and straight out of the collection of Shepard Barbash and Vicki Ragan, who have one of the nation’s premier collections of Oaxacan woodcarving and ceramics. At this family-friendly day at the museum, try your hand at some all-ages art-making activities, including amate paintings, metal ornaments and clay animal sculptures. At 2:30 p.m., enjoy a performance by Circa 2014, the alumni choir of the UA Symphonic Choir. Free entry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with art activities until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free. Details.
The Nuns, The Priests and The Bombs. This documentary follows nuclear disarmament activists, including Catholic nuns and priests, as they protest America’s nuclear weapons. This screening celebrates 39 years of the Nuclear Resister newsletter, and is a community rental of the Loft Cinema by local Nuclear Resister coordinators Jack and Felice Cohen-Joppa. There will be a brief intro to the film, and an opportunity for discussion afterwards. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10-$39 (Sliding scale). Details.
