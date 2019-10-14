The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Monday, October 14, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to Do, Monday, Oct. 14

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 1:00 AM

siete_leguas_dinner.jpg
Siete Leguas Dinner. Reforma Modern Mexican is hosting a special five-course chef’s dinner paired with Siete Leguas Tequila. The meal includes thyme-roasted tomato and pickled cauliflower ceviche, chipotle-braised shredded beef, pan-seared arctic char, and pumpkin meringue swirls. And all of this you get to enjoy with tastes of paired tequila. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. 4340 N. Campbell Ave. $45 per person not including tax and gratuity. Details.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

31st Annual Women's Leadership Conference

The strength of a great leader is cultivated by the wisdom of many. We are all on… More

@ JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa Tue., Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. The Star Gets It Right About Pima County Standardized Test Scores (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Chinese Dribbling (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Things to Do, Thursday, Oct. 10 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Friends In MAGA Places (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation