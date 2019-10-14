Monday, October 14, 2019
Things to Do, Monday, Oct. 14
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Siete Leguas Dinner. Reforma Modern Mexican is hosting a special five-course chef’s dinner paired with Siete Leguas Tequila. The meal includes thyme-roasted tomato and pickled cauliflower ceviche, chipotle-braised shredded beef, pan-seared arctic char, and pumpkin meringue swirls. And all of this you get to enjoy with tastes of paired tequila. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. 4340 N. Campbell Ave. $45 per person not including tax and gratuity. Details.
