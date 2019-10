click to enlarge Hatebreed

One of country music's biggest DIY success stories, neo-traditional singerdons his Red Bandana (Big Label, 2019). At the Rialto Theatre. Singer—who Rolling Stone Country hailed as a "Top 10 Artist You Need to Know"—opens the show...Celebrating 25 years of metallic-tinged mayhem, "Looking Down the Barrel of Today," these veteran metalcorists truly "Live For This."enter The Concrete Confessional at EncoreTucson...Brasshouse? Huh. Forged in the depths of NYC's dank subway system—powered by saxophone, trumpet, synthesizer and samples all backed by wicked street beats—is accessible, yet, unlike anything you've ever heard. At 191 Toole.adds a deep wallop to the night's affairs...Tucson Meet Yourself 2019: A three day celebration of cultural diversity, heritage and gastronomy features live performances by conjunto, traditional Apache violinist, roots reggae artist, Japanese drumming ensemble, Yellow Bird Indian dancers,, cultural critic/food writery mucho más. At Jácome Plaza-Downtown. See TucsonMeetYourself.org for details..."I feel right at home in either." Born in Texas, with roots in Chihuahua, Mexico, this Mexican-American Norteño/Tejano singer/accordionist's sound spans borders. Yes, it's a life of "Honky Tonks & Cantinas" for. At Club 4th Avenue...Filling the existential void with melody, groove and that intangible something,andreunite at the Surly Wench Pub...Giving soul to the universe, wings to the mind,peer through the donut hole. At Irene's Holy Donuts...Featuring flatpicking champion, multi-instrumentalist(Poco and The Decemberists),make their debut on the stage at Monterey Court for an evening of bluegrass and traditional music. North Carolina based duo Flatbridge open the show...Black Renaissance presents. This year'skicks off on the Hotel Congress plaza...Followed by the return of Super Gay Party Machine.preside over this LGBTQA dance extravaganza. At Hotel Congress...Out of Tucson, "Boss Talk[in'] (ALPHA)," hip-hop and rap up-and-comerrhymes at Encore Tucson. With special guest/notorious gangsta rapper, who managed to release more than 20 recordings—some were recorded over the telephone and others using a DAT recorder which puzzled prison officials because "inmates are not allowed to have tape recorders"—while serving 26 years of a 31-year sentence for murder...Folk/rock singer-songwriteris an acclaimed transient storyteller with a penchant for words, music and exploring dreams. At the Rialto Theatre. Sound healeropens...Attracting more than 15,000 visitors to this lovely tree-shaded park in the center of the high desert.nd others are set to perform at The 31st Annual Patagonia Fall Festival. Runs Oct 12-13. At Patagonia Town Park...Performing on harp and viola, enigmatic netherworld enchantresses,answer The Call of the Faeries when they take over downtown...Guitar chugging away, his stories tell of a hardscrabble life while the wallop of his kick drum sets an energetic pace. Rockabilly raconteuris in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin...It's been a Crazy Road Trip for. They bring that freewheeling madness to La Cocina when they perform acoustic sets of folk, Americana and a smidgen of country... Rhythm & Roots presents the distinct bluegrass stylings ofOn the plaza at Hotel Congress...Singer-songwriterdistinctive blues songs bear enough heart to prompt St. Peter to give this sinner a pass. He performs as part of Glow! A Nighttime Art Experience at the Triangle L Ranch... Whet your appetite with the aromas and sounds— funk, jazz and blues—of The French Quarter.dish up at Monterey Court...From Portland,promise a night of saccharine sweet indie-pop. At Club Congress Flanked by..."His Words, My Music, My Way."Sings Sinatra. At the Desert Diamond Casino...Broadway to the Sunset Strip: An evening of Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winning songs performed by three of Broadway's best vocalists:. The Tucson Symphony Orchestra dazzles at the Tucson Convention Center. Christopher Confessore is at the podium... "El Muchacho,"bring regional Norteña music to the AVA Amphitheater...round out the lineup for RazaFest. On the plaza at Hotel Congress. With an after-party—featuring cumbias fromy amigos. And a DJ set by—at R Bar. Proceeds to benefit No Mas Muertes...Halpern's hit single "Drinkee" is sung in Portuguese. Hawley-Weld clarifies, "It doesn't matter whether or not you can understand Portuguese. The point of "Drinkee" isn't the meaning; The point is the nonsense." EDM artists"Swing" into the Rialto Theatre for a lil' sip. With...On "LOUD (Fuck It)," from Graveyard Shift (Roadrunner Records), Chris "Motionless" Cerulli offers up self-help advice with Goth-metal 'tude. "You gotta be loud/You gotta be rude/So the world can hear you/Say 'fuck it'/Make the best of it."brings the Trick 'r Treat Tour to EncoreTucson. With..Like "Dust In A Baggie." Imbuing sugarcubes of psychedelia into a traditional art form, virtuosoapplies the intensity and fretboard histrionics of heavy metal to bluegrass. At 191 Toole...With a heavy focus on Arizona-based female/femme/non-binary musicians Tucson Benefest: A One Day Music & Art Festival features performances byand more. At The Whistle Stop Depot. Proceeds to benefit Planned Parenthood Arizona. See tucsonbenefest.com for all the details...Singer-songwriterbrings his "high-country rock 'n' roll" to Che's Lounge...celebrate the full moon through an offering of devotional music and mantra. At Tucson Yoga...has been hailed as "one of the great male vocalists, composers and songwriters of his generation." The Fox Theatre is the site of Oh Solo Wainwright: An Evening With Rufus. The 21st-century country ofwarms the crowd...