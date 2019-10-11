Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

Food on Film. Part of Film Fest Tucson, this free outdoor screening includes three documentaries, but one narrative, all celebrating Tucson cuisine alongside food around the world. The event is hosted by members of Yelp Tucson and Tucson Foodie, and includes a Q&A with one of the directors. Bring a chair or blanket, as this takes place on the north lawn of Children’s Museum Tucson. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free. Details.

Nightfall at Old Tucson. Are you ready for October to get seriously spooky? Check out the four unique haunt experiences at this year’s Nightfall, including the Happy Clown Snack Factory, the Nightmare Infirmary and a family-friendly Silverlake haunted attraction. They’ve also got four live shows this year: the musical mystery Deal of Fortune, the super scary show The Neighbors, the comedic The Anti-Hero Virus and an opening ceremony hosted by a couple of gargoyles. Curious about Nightfall but not sure you’re ready? Grab a scare-me-not stick, to alert the monsters that you’re not in the mood to be jumped out at. Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October (plus 5 to 10 p.m. on Halloween). Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $29.50 adults, $22 kids 9 to 11, free for kids 8 and under. Details.





. Trail Dust Town and Heirloom Farmers Markets are celebrating fall break with some outdoor activities. This market includes more than a dozen local food producers and vendors, plus live music, a petting zoo and carnival rides. Now that it’s officially autumn, here’s your chance to pick up some local produce to make a hearty seasonal stew to counteract the fierce Tucson harvest season. There will also be locally produced coffee, salsa, pastries, eggs and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Details.



There’s something about putting stuff on ice that just makes everything more exciting. Put liquor on ice and suddenly its “classy,” for example. Even cooler is watching a performance on ice, where characters tell a story through high-flying acrobatics, world-class ice skating and unexpected stunts. Join Mickey and his pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map to meet characters ranging from Miguel from Coco to Elsa to Moana to the folks from Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid. 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 11. 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $18 to $75+. Details.



A visit to the Wilde Meyer Gallery to check out their eclectic collection of art is almost always a good idea. This month, they’re showcasing the multimedia work of Charles Davison, a prolific Arizona artist who uses a variety of materials to create his truly unique works, whether they’re of humans, animals or landscapes. In fact, his colorful depictions of such a wide variety of subjects really draw your attention to the similarities between humans, animals and Earth. His work is on display throughout the month, but the reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Free. Details.



Yume Japanese Gardens are celebrating the fact it’s officially cool enough to drink tea during the daytime with three specialty tea tasting events. Yume is teaming up with Seven Cups Fine Tea for guided tea tastings in the Japanese Gardens’ bamboo grove. The tastings include teas and tea snacks from Seven Cups and a teacup, from Yume Gardens, which you can take home. It’s always time for tea, but especially when you’re in the Japanese Gardens. 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 12; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $17. General admission to Yume Gardens is separate from the event. Details.



It’s back for this weekend only! Film Fest Tucson is continuing its goal to connect storytellers and audiences through film. And this year, it’s hitting multiple locations throughout town. The Scottish Rite, the AC Marriott and Fox Theatre are all getting involved in the festivities. Events include a screening and Q&A with writer/director of The Last Picture Show Peter Bogdanovich at Fox Theatre, and a documentary on scientists’ attempts to rescue the most endangered porpoise on earth in the Sea of Cortez premiered at the Scottish Rite. The festival lasts from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 at multiple locations. For more information and a full list of events, visit filmfesttucson.com. Details.





Tucson Meet Yourself. This is the 46th year of the Tucson Meet Yourself Folklife Festival, and, man, it never gets old. How could dozens of food vendors, representing more than 30 countries and regions, ever get old? This year, the festival celebrates California traditions, with several well-known artists and representatives from the Golden State. Gustavo Arellano, former writer of the award-winning nationally syndicated column “Ask a Mexican!,” is speaking at Culture Kitchen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. Folk ensemble Cambalache takes the stage at the Tucson Son Jarocho Collective at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

And there’s so much more. The whole festival runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Downtown Tucson, Jacome Plaza. Free, with donations gladly accepted. Details.

Sed, The Trail of Thirst. The Tucson Desert Art Museum is featuring this installation from award-winning artist Delilah Montoya about the hardships migrants face while crossing the border. It also pays tribute to the bravery of individuals who perish on this journey. Montoya is a photographic printmaker who likes to make work that confronts viewers’ assumptions, whether it’s critiquing tourism or examining ideas about sin, culture and spirituality. This exhibit combines photography with found objects to give a chilling sense of what crossing the border is like. The exhibit runs through Feb. 28 at the Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students, $4 youth, free for members. Details.





When was the last time you paid a visit to the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures? Well, make sure you go back before Dec. 15 to see this exhibit by a lifelong Tucsonan and artist-turned-miniaturist, Mario Patino. Rather than creating idyllic and idealistic depictions of the past, he creates realistic representations of his times growing up in the South Tucson barrio neighborhood, from a grimy telephone booth to a dusty pool hall to a cluttered vintage kitchen. There's an authenticity to his work that makes it appealing, and there's something about looking at these familiar, everyday scenes in miniature that makes you recognize their charm in a new way. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. $10.50 GA, $8.50 senior/military, $7 student/youth, free for kids 3 and under. It's probably safe to say that, no matter what you're into and what you're like, you've heard of Shakespeare. Over the past 400 or so years, lots of people have been inspired by the wit, beauty and insight of Shakespeare's texts. Local music group True Concord is performing some of these pieces at this event. Ralph Vaughan Williams' Serenade to Music (reported to have made Rachmaninov cry when he heard it), which uses text from The Merchant of Venice, is the cornerstone. It also premieres the third annual Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition Winner, which is based on text from Sonnet No. 8. What could be lovelier? 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. $25 GA, $40 premium. Details.

It’s your last chance to catch this glowing nighttime art exhibit over at the Triangle L. Ranch before it’s gone for the year, so if you like fun, art and beautiful things, you’re going to want to book it over there. This week’s theme gives you a lot of creative freedom, so, wear a bowler hat and a monocle, combine a Mad Max look with a Wild West aesthetic, or do something with an octopus and a cog or something. Just be sure to dress up one way or another—it makes the night more fun, and you can win a stay at the Triangle L Ranch B&B if you win the costume contest. A light show, belly dancing, tarot readings, a chance to check out the dark sky bubble hut and plenty of live music will ensure there’s not a dull moment. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle. $21.44 for adults, $12.86 for kids 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under. $75.04 for a carpool of four adults. Details.



Buckle up, musical theater fans. Susan Egan is coming! And it's not only her (for those not in the know, she originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway), but Doug LaBrecque, who played the Phantom, and Lisa Vroman, who played Christine, both in Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. These three stars will be performing Grammy, Tony and Academy Award-winning songs from New York to LA in an event that will have your heart soaring as high as their voices. Thank you, Tucson Symphony Orchestra! 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $31 to $79. Details.





How many chances do you have to see a Breaking Bad-related showing on the big screen? This Netflix movie stars Jesse Pinkman of Breaking Bad on his own quest to come to terms with his past. El Camino is written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. This special limited screening only lasts for this weekend. 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13. 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard. OK, so you have to head over to Sierra Vista for this event, but when you think about how long the wait is until the next Tucson Gem Show, the trip might seem a little more worth it and a little less daunting. Mineral displays, geode sales and cutting, displays from Kartchner Caverns and the Forest Service, and plenty of vendors abound. There will also be jewelry making demonstrations by a Navajo gold/silversmith, raffles, and activities for the kids. Rock on! 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Cochise College, 901 N. Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista. Free. Organized by Savage Love writer Dan Savage (whose work you can find elsewhere in the Weekly), this film festival brings “a new kind of porn” to audiences. Since 2005, HUMP! has featured short, homemade pornographic films by “people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one for a weekend.” The films range from humorous, to delicate, to completely out-there, but they all manage to bring the audience closer and shake off cultural taboos. According to HUMP!, the festival’s main goal is to change the way America sees (and makes and shares) porn. Multiple screenings, 6 to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 12. 127 E. Congress St. $20. 18+. Details. It’s family weekend at the UA! While there’s plenty of cool stuff going on all over campus, be sure to check out the special events at Flandrau, including the Flandrau Guided Tour: Arizona Science Wonders, which has never been offered to the general public. It provides a behind-the-scenes peek at how the exhibits came to be and includes a private showing of the planetarium show Touring the Solar System: UA Edition. The tour is available at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. They’re also showing their new Mars Planetarium Show and offering discounts on exhibits and planetarium shows all weekend. Various times Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $4 for most shows and exhibits, $18 for the guided tour.

Mario Patino’s Ravaged Landscapes and Rundown Interiors. When was the last time you paid a visit to the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures? Well, make sure you go back before Dec. 15 to see this exhibit by a lifelong Tucsonan and artist-turned-miniaturist, Mario Patino. Rather than creating idyllic and idealistic depictions of the past, he creates realistic representations of his times growing up in the South Tucson barrio neighborhood, from a grimy telephone booth to a dusty pool hall to a cluttered vintage kitchen. There’s an authenticity to his work that makes it appealing, and there’s something about looking at these familiar, everyday scenes in miniature that makes you recognize their charm in a new way. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. $10.50 GA, $8.50 senior/military, $7 student/youth, free for kids 3 and under. Details.

