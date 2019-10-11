The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, October 11, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 34: On Arizona's Clash With Washington, Pac-12 Superlatives and Picks of the Dragon

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 1:23 PM

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return for another episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast to cover the gamut of sports topics.

The duo start off Friday's podcast with a thorough examination of Arizona's game against the Washington Huskies, with Boan and Vondrak both siding with the visitors from Seattle.

They then pick their Pac-12 Superlatives for the weekend's conference action, with both hosts struggling to find an actual upset pick this week.

The final segment of this week's show handles Vondrak and Boan's Picks of the Dragon, with each handing out their picks for the week in amateur football.

Tune in to a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.

