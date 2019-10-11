Friday, October 11, 2019
All Bets Are On, Volume 34: On Arizona's Clash With Washington, Pac-12 Superlatives and Picks of the Dragon
Posted
By Christopher Boan
on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 1:23 PM
Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return for another episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast to cover the gamut of sports topics.
The duo start off Friday's podcast with a thorough examination of Arizona's game against the Washington Huskies, with Boan and Vondrak both siding with the visitors from Seattle.
They then pick their Pac-12 Superlatives for the weekend's conference action, with both hosts struggling to find an actual upset pick this week.
The final segment of this week's show handles Vondrak and Boan's Picks of the Dragon, with each handing out their picks for the week in amateur football.
Tune in to a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.
Tags: Arizona Wildcats, Washington Huskies, Pac-12, College Football, Arizona Stadium, Kevin Sumlin, Khalil Tate, LSU Tigers, Ed Orgeron, Florida Gators, Utah Utes, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Rudy, Image