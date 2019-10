The Bouncing Czechs

recently tweeted, "Sex is cool. But have you ever put on a brand new pair of jeans?" DJ/EDM producerchases rainbows when thepops off at the Rialto Theatre. Phoenix musician/producerblasts bass/house beforehand...A fundraiser for People's Defense Initiative takes place at Club Congress. The indie/emo/punk and glorious whatever ofwill spill forth from the stage...Referencing '80s mistress of dream pop(best known for collaborations with David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti on Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks), singer-songwriterexcavates the same noir to emerge with a sound that is witchy and somber, with a '60s vibe all her own. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown...Drawing from a repertoire of acoustic originals and covers,with guitaristare. At Iron John's Brewing Company-Congress...Taking you Deeper into the vaults of EDM,tap into a motherlode of house. At Bar Passé...Drawing primarily from flamenco's distinct rasgueados and rhythmic patterns,sees guitaristperforming Latin jazz with Arabic undertones. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at Westward Look Resort...The upbeat polkas and waltzes of Oktoberfest are what's on tap. The Oro Valley Concert Series featuresAt the Oro Valley Marketplace...Led by an award-winning fiddler, theperforms Southwestern country rock for Boots & Balls Thursday [use your imagination]. At The Maverick King of Clubs...has been labeled as folk, Americana, surf rock, alternative, country, but this Southern California quartet simply call themselves "rock and roll." At Monterey Court...