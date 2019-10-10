Things to Do, Thursday, Oct. 10

click to enlarge

Nightfall at Old Tucson. Are you ready for October to get seriously spooky? Check out the four unique haunt experiences at this year’s Nightfall, including the Happy Clown Snack Factory, the Nightmare Infirmary and a family-friendly Silverlake haunted attraction. They’ve also got four live shows this year: the musical mystery Deal of Fortune, the super scary show The Neighbors, the comedic The Anti-Hero Virus and an opening ceremony hosted by a couple of gargoyles. Curious about Nightfall but not sure you’re ready? Grab a scare-me-not stick, to alert the monsters that you’re not in the mood to be jumped out at. Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October (plus 5 to 10 p.m. on Halloween). Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $29.50 adults, $22 kids 9 to 11, free for kids 8 and under. Details.



Film Fest Tucson. It’s back for this weekend only! Film Fest Tucson is continuing its goal to connect storytellers and audiences through film. And this year, it’s hitting multiple locations throughout town. The Scottish Rite, the AC Marriott and Fox Theatre are all getting involved in the festivities. Events include a screening and Q&A with writer/director of The Last Picture Show Peter Bogdanovich at Fox Theatre, and a documentary on scientists’ attempts to rescue the most endangered porpoise on earth in the Sea of Cortez premiered at the Scottish Rite. The festival lasts from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 at multiple locations. Details.





