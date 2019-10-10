Things to Do, Thursday, Oct. 10

Sed, The Trail of Thirst. The Tucson Desert Art Museum is featuring this installation from award-winning artist Delilah Montoya about the hardships migrants face while crossing the border. It also pays tribute to the bravery of individuals who perish on this journey. Montoya is a photographic printmaker who likes to make work that confronts viewers’ assumptions, whether it’s critiquing tourism or examining ideas about sin, culture and spirituality. This exhibit combines photography with found objects to give a chilling sense of what crossing the border is like. The exhibit runs through Feb. 28 at the Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students, $4 youth, free for members. Details.
Mario Patino’s Ravaged Landscapes and Rundown Interiors. When was the last time you paid a visit to the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures? Well, make sure you go back before Dec. 15 to see this exhibit by a lifelong Tucsonan and artist-turned-miniaturist, Mario Patino. Rather than creating idyllic and idealistic depictions of the past, he creates realistic representations of his times growing up in the South Tucson barrio neighborhood, from a grimy telephone booth to a dusty pool hall to a cluttered vintage kitchen. There’s an authenticity to his work that makes it appealing, and there’s something about looking at these familiar, everyday scenes in miniature that makes you recognize their charm in a new way. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. $10.50 GA, $8.50 senior/military, $7 student/youth, free for kids 3 and under. Details.
Accomplice. Don’t you love a good play where the atmosphere is just as full of adultery as it is murder? This show—the winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, which is a very big deal in the crime and suspense theater world—delivers exactly that. Who is the title character of the show? If all goes according to plan, you’ll be guessing all the way to the end. Don’t accomp-miss this one! Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11. Opening night Saturday, Oct. 12. Shows are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 16 (with a matinee and evening show on the last day). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews. Details.
Nightfall at Old Tucson. Are you ready for October to get seriously spooky? Check out the four unique haunt experiences at this year’s Nightfall, including the Happy Clown Snack Factory, the Nightmare Infirmary and a family-friendly Silverlake haunted attraction. They’ve also got four live shows this year: the musical mystery Deal of Fortune, the super scary show The Neighbors, the comedic The Anti-Hero Virus and an opening ceremony hosted by a couple of gargoyles. Curious about Nightfall but not sure you’re ready? Grab a scare-me-not stick, to alert the monsters that you’re not in the mood to be jumped out at. Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October (plus 5 to 10 p.m. on Halloween). Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $29.50 adults, $22 kids 9 to 11, free for kids 8 and under. Details.
Film Fest Tucson. It’s back for this weekend only! Film Fest Tucson is continuing its goal to connect storytellers and audiences through film. And this year, it’s hitting multiple locations throughout town. The Scottish Rite, the AC Marriott and Fox Theatre are all getting involved in the festivities. Events include a screening and Q&A with writer/director of The Last Picture Show Peter Bogdanovich at Fox Theatre, and a documentary on scientists’ attempts to rescue the most endangered porpoise on earth in the Sea of Cortez premiered at the Scottish Rite. The festival lasts from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 at multiple locations. Details.