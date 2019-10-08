XOXO: Where to Rock, Tuesday, Oct. 8

-
X Ambassadors
Referencing Incubus
and the Red Hot Chili Peppers
as heroes, these alt-rockers released their 2013 major label debut EP Love Songs Drug Songs. Earlier this summer, the band released "Optimistic," a stand-alone single that speaks out against endemic gun violence in the United States. Now, out on the road to promoting Orion (Interscope, 2019) X Ambassadors
make a stop at the Rialto Theatre. Flanked by indie rockers Bear Hands
and LPX
.
Performing as part of Plaza Live! Tuesday Night Concert Series, like a summer monsoon, English bluesman Tom Walbank
will leave you shaking your head in bewilderment wondering what just hit you. At St. Philip's Plaza.
"And you will know us by the trail of maple syrup." Alt/garage rockers Banana Pancakes
intrepidly declare that "Charlie Sheen is a Punk Rocker." At Club Congress. Flanked by Droll
and Crashing Saturn.