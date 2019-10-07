Monday, October 7, 2019
Things to Do on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8
Posted
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Monday, Oct. 7
Free Open Mic at 7 p.m. at The Surly Wench. Oct. 14: Free improvised standup show with audience participation at The Switch at 9 p.m. at The Hut.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Spelling Bee[r]. Show off your spelling skills and enjoy Tap & Bottle’s wide array of drinks at the same time! And if you aren’t confident in your spelling skills, a few drinks might just boost your book smarts. The spelliing bee[r] is free and you can win a big ol’ trophy, plus gift certificates to Tap & Bottle. They even award a gift if you’re the first person out in the round. 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 403 N. 6th Avenue. Details.
Dinner with Chefs at PY Steakhouse. Executive Chef Ryan Clark of PY Steakhouse at Casino del Sol started this series to highlight local chefs and culinary celebrities. For this year, they’re also including beverage experts. This event features bar director of Little Rituals, Aaron DeFeo. Enjoy this three-course steak dinner using mindfully-sourced ingredients alongside a few of the cooks’ favorite cocktails. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 5655 W. Valencia Road. Prices range from $75-$125 plus gratuities. To make reservations call PY Steakhouse at (520) 324-9350. Details.
Free open mic at Neighborhood Comedy at 6:45 p.m. at The Music Box Lounge.
