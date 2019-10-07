The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Monday, October 7, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to Do on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Monday, Oct. 7

Free Open Mic at 7 p.m. at The Surly Wench. Oct. 14: Free improvised standup show with audience participation at The Switch at 9 p.m. at The Hut.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Spelling Bee[r]. Show off your spelling skills and enjoy Tap & Bottle’s wide array of drinks at the same time! And if you aren’t confident in your spelling skills, a few drinks might just boost your book smarts. The spelliing bee[r] is free and you can win a big ol’ trophy, plus gift certificates to Tap & Bottle. They even award a gift if you’re the first person out in the round. 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 403 N. 6th Avenue. Details.

Dinner with Chefs at PY Steakhouse. Executive Chef Ryan Clark of PY Steakhouse at Casino del Sol started this series to highlight local chefs and culinary celebrities. For this year, they’re also including beverage experts. This event features bar director of Little Rituals, Aaron DeFeo. Enjoy this three-course steak dinner using mindfully-sourced ingredients alongside a few of the cooks’ favorite cocktails. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 5655 W. Valencia Road. Prices range from $75-$125 plus gratuities. To make reservations call PY Steakhouse at (520) 324-9350. Details.

Free open mic at Neighborhood Comedy at 6:45 p.m. at The Music Box Lounge.




Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

Create unforgettable memories and become part of the story when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party… More

@ Tucson Arena Oct. 10-12, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. & 3-5 p.m. and Oct. 13-12, 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. 260 S Church St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Hotel McCoy celebrates one-year anniversary with 'Arizona Art Fest' (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, Oct. 5-6 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: North Korean Thong Attack (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation