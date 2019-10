Minx (852293) is just adorable. You might be thinking that we're talking about her cute-as-a-button good looks - which she has in abundance, or her big, wide eyes, or even her bobtail. Yes, she's definitely a cutie. But it's her personality that we're really talking about. Talk to her for a few seconds and you'll be greeted with warmth and affection, and probably an outstretched paw signaling her request for more pets and snuggles.She's also a celebrity around these parts. She was featured in our Super Bowl commercial earlier this year! Watch Minx get her snuggle on in our Super Bowl ad by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKDYTAywjH8 For a cat as cute as Minx, it's a shame that she has not been adopted yet. Come by HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Road to meet Minx and see for yourself why she's such a terrific kitty, or give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 for more information.