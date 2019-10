Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

click to enlarge

Details.





click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

With events ranging from a hands-on reptile photography clinic led by Bill Love to a petting zoo for kids to pet reptiles to vendors selling everything from snakes and bugs to books and jewelry, this event has something for everyone. (Unless you truly hate all reptiles and amphibians, even the adorable ones like giant tortoises, and who could hate a giant tortoise?) Come check out more than 50,000 square feet of displays, sales and exhibits. You’ll have so much fun at the show that it will be hard to say “goodbye” to the vipers, “after awhile” to the crocodiles and “see ya later” to the alligators. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 6. Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. $10 adults, $5 kids ages 6 to 12 and free for kids 5 and under.

Details.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

. In a town full of breweries and a month full of beer, a Tucson Oktoberfest event has to be pretty special to stand out, and that’s exactly what Ten55 Brewing Company’s second annual Oktoberfest event is all about. All weekend long, Ten55 is serving classic German beer and food. There will be a costume contest, a beer-stein-holding competition and live music. The tap list is: Hefeweizen, Dunkleweisse, Helles, Zwickelbier, Dampfbier and a brand new Altbier for the occasion. And to top it all off, classic German Jagerschnitzel and Spaetzle. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6. 110 E. Congress Street. Details.



. In a town full of breweries and a month full of beer, a Tucson Oktoberfest event has to be pretty special to stand out, and that’s exactly what Ten55 Brewing Company’s second annual Oktoberfest event is all about. All weekend long, Ten55 is serving classic German beer and food. There will be a costume contest, a beer-stein-holding competition and live music. The tap list is: Hefeweizen, Dunkleweisse, Helles, Zwickelbier, Dampfbier and a brand new Altbier for the occasion. And to top it all off, classic German Jagerschnitzel and Spaetzle. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6. 110 E. Congress Street. Details.



Whatever your needs, the SAHBA Home Show has you covered. Hundreds of exhibitors will be present sharing information on everything from landscaping to cooking to driveways and garages. You can also pick up crafts and gifts while you’re there, like lotions, candles, sheets and towels. It’s an HGTV enthusiast’s dream come true, and you shouldn’t miss it. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tucson Community Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8 adults, free for kids 12 and under. Military discounts every day, half-price admission for seniors on Friday and a $2 off coupon available at sahbahomeshow.com. Details.



Whatever your needs, the SAHBA Home Show has you covered. Hundreds of exhibitors will be present sharing information on everything from landscaping to cooking to driveways and garages. You can also pick up crafts and gifts while you’re there, like lotions, candles, sheets and towels. It’s an HGTV enthusiast’s dream come true, and you shouldn’t miss it. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tucson Community Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8 adults, free for kids 12 and under. Military discounts every day, half-price admission for seniors on Friday and a $2 off coupon available at sahbahomeshow.com. Details.