Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

Friday, Oct. 4
ZOOcson 2019. Want to enjoy some of the best local food and drinks while getting to know your friendly neighborhood squirrel monkeys? The Reid Park Zoo is hosting their 26th annual “must-attend social event of the fall.” Come out to this zoo fundraiser and enjoy food and drink samplings from restaurants all throughout Tucson. Plus, specialty cocktails! In addition to the food and drinks, there will also be silent auctions, “animal ambassador” presentations and live music. This year’s event is themed after the zoo’s Chilean flamingo flock whose new habitat will be opening in the spring of 2020. VIP tickets include early entry, additional drink tickets, and a special VIP swag bag. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. 3400 E. Zoo Ct. $125, or $200 for VIP. Details.
Wines from A to Z. Maynards Market & Kitchen is kicking off their Autumn Wine Tastings series with a special evening dedicated entirely to local wines. If you’ve never experienced their wide range, it might surprise you to know just how much wine is made right here in Southern Arizona. Come get a sip of the Sonoran! 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Tastings are free for Maynards Wine Club members. Details.
Oktoberfest at Ten55
. In a town full of breweries and a month full of beer, a Tucson Oktoberfest event has to be pretty special to stand out, and that’s exactly what Ten55 Brewing Company’s second annual Oktoberfest event is all about. All weekend long, Ten55 is serving classic German beer and food. There will be a costume contest, a beer-stein-holding competition and live music. The tap list is: Hefeweizen, Dunkleweisse, Helles, Zwickelbier, Dampfbier and a brand new Altbier for the occasion. And to top it all off, classic German Jagerschnitzel and Spaetzle. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6. 110 E. Congress Street. Details.
Blue Willow Oktoberfest menu. This longtime institution is embracing the season with a specialty Oktoberfest menu. Their specials include a schnitzel sandwich with sauerkraut and rotkohl on a pretzel roll ($12), as well as special marzen ($4) and apfelstrudel ($6). And if you’re extra hungry, they’re serving up a full dinner special through October 5, with traditional sausage, cabbage and spatzle ($16). Available now at 2616 N. Campbell Ave. Details.
Jean LeRoy’s Buzzard Creek Ghost Town. If you were around in Tucson in the ’80s and ’90s, you might remember the little dioramas featured in the Hidden Valley Inn restaurant in the Northeast part of town. Buzzard Creek was one of them. At first glance, it’s a cute lil’ western town, with a barbershop a saloon and a corner store. But at closer glance, you realize it’s full of gun-slinging ghouls, swaggering skeletons and other haunted characters. Fifteen structures handcrafted by woodcarver Jean LeRoy, including a mission church and a haunted mansion, will be featured at the Mini Time Machine Museum through November 3, to get you in the Halloween/Dia de Los Muertos spirit. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, $10.50 GA, $8.50 seniors/military, $7 students/youth 4 to 17, free for kids 3 and under. Details.
Oro Valley Monster Mash. He may have already done the mash, but for us, the mash is yet to come. Head up to Steam Pump Ranch for a day full of spooky fun, including pumpkin decorating, Halloween crafts, a cartoon-themed maze, a scary movie scavenger hunt and a DJ playing haunted tunes. New this year are the spooky carnival games, such as a candy corn ring toss and guessing the weight of pumpkins. Food trucks and witches brew (root beer) will fuel you through all the fun. This event is from 4 to 9 p.m., with haunted hayrides from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free, though some activities cost money. (Steam Pump Ranch is also offering Haunted Hayrides from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 18. $10 for those 12 and up and $5 for kids 11 and under.) Details.
Haunted Ruins Rising: A Retro Experience. There’s always something sorta delightfully spooky about Valley of the Moon, where there may or may not be actual fairies. For October, they’re taking guests back in time to see a play that was originally performed in 1976. In it, a band of pilgrims journeys throughout the Haunted Ruins in search of the Golden Key to Happiness. Tickets to the show include access to an area of the park that was formerly closed to the public for decades. (We assume that’s where the fairies like to hide, so keep an eye out!) Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October, with several showtimes per night, from 6 to 8:20 p.m. on Fridays and 5 to 8:20 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road. This Sunday, Oct. 6 is discount night! Bring a bag of candy or healthy treats and get $2.50 off. $10 adults, $5 kids 8 to 18, free for kids 7 and under. Details.
Standup with Michael Turner at 7:30 p.m. at The O ($5 and $10). Standup with Mike Merryfield at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with Constable and 301 Showcase at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement ($5). Details.
Tucson Film & Music Festival. All this weekend, The Screening Room is home to the 15th annual celebration of all things Tucson: past, present and future. The festival features full-length, animated, documentary and short films. While there are too many to list here, a few of the feature films are: Cassidy Red, a female-driven Western about vengeance filmed entirely in Tucson; Everything Beautiful is Far Away, a futuristic fable about searching a desert planet for a mythical watering hole; To Be Funny, a world-premiere celebrating 100 years of Buster Keaton’s legacy; Zen Dog, about escaping the world with the power of lucid dreaming; and Casamance, a documentary about Spanish singer-songwriter and member of Tucson-based band Calexico Jairo Zavala seeking his roots. Friday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 6. 127 E. Congress St. Details.
The Terminator. Arguably the most ’80s film of all time,
what more is there to say about The Terminator? Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as a robotic killing machine in this James Cameron epic that ranges from sci-fi to action to psychological drama to straight-up horror. While it might not hold up as well as its sequel (sorry, Judgment Day is better) it’s an absolute classic, and no one can deny that. Remember how OJ Simpson was originally supposed to star as the killing machine? The Fox Theatre invites you to the “tech-noir” spectacular. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. 17 W. Congress St. $5-$7. Details.
Selena. Before the current age of constant music biopics, watching a film about a real-life musician going from nobody to star was almost a rare thing. This Golden Globe-nominated 1997 film stars Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla, rising the ranks from Texas girl to Tejano sensation to Astrodome-performing superstar before she was murdered by the president of her fan club at the age of 23. This breakout role from Lopez also helped solidify Selena as a music icon for audiences worldwide. Part of Hotel McCoy’s “movie under the stars” poolside screenings. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. 720 West Silverlake Road. Free. Details.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Boy Scouts Popcorn + Dragoon Beer Pairing. Tap & Bottle’s northside location gives you the opportunity to support local causes and enjoy a drink at the same time. Local Scouts BSA Troop #299 will be selling popcorn, and T&B is making a specialty flight to go along. The flight includes three popcorns and three beers (including the Rylander). 10 percent of all proceeds will go to Troop #299. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. 7254 N. Oracle Rd. Details.
Oktoberfest at Ten55
Yume Japanese Gardens Reopening. Happy fall! The Yume Japanese Gardens are reopening for the fall/winter season, and they’ve got lots of new stuff to check out. An exhibit on Japanese papercrafts includes origami, scrolls, woodblock prints and lanterns. The rotating permanent exhibitions will now include hand-painted silk kimonos and vintage Japanese folk-art objects, as well as a new selection of Ikebana vases and containers. And Phoenix Ikebana master Ping Wei’s art will be on display through the end of December. Come learn about his work and his life (he also practices Chinese massage and body work) at this artist’s reception! (But note that the museum itself won’t be open during the artist’s reception, so come early!) 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $13 adults, $10 seniors, $9 students & military with ID, $6 kids 3 to 15, free for kids 2 and under. Details.
Words of Wisdom. Who says pride has to end just because the event full of parades is over? Southern Arizona Senior Pride is hosting this poetry reading event by LGBTQ elders to keep the party going, and to keep the voices of this community heard. The featured poet is Rebecca Seiferle, Tucson’s poet laureate from 2012 to 2016, noted Spanish translator and author of four poetry collectionst. Other speakers include Joan Larkin (also nationally recognized), TC Tolbert (Tucson’s current poet laureate), Shawn Finn, Karen Hanson and Edwin Holliday. Attendees are in for a treat! 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Thronhill Lopez Center, 526 N. Fourth Ave. Free. Details.
Artistas del Barrio Hollywood. I don’t know about you, but I love any excuse to wander through Barrio Hollywood, so thank goodness their neighborhood association is putting on their fourth annual art show featuring work by more by more than 20 artists. Check out the mixed media, oils, blown and stained glass, metal, stone, wood sculptures and more. Guitarist Gabriel Ayala and the 4 Winds Drum Group are providing live music to make everything even more fun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details.
Boneyard Run. Cheers to it finally being cool enough to run without having to get up at an unreasonable hour! To celebrate, October-style, why not head over to this run at Davis Monthan, through the world’s largest aircraft storage and preservation facility? You’ll be going right by the aircraft that make up the second-largest air fleet in the world (besides the U.S. Air Force), which is typically only open to employees. If you don’t think running or walking 5Ks and 10Ks is your thing, maybe you just haven’t found the right race for you. This spooky run through a Boneyard, with proceeds benefiting a moral, welfare and recreation fund for military men, women and their families on base, might be just your type of exercise. 8 to 11 a.m. (with registration starting at 5:30 a.m.) Saturday, Oct. 5. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. $35 to $45. Details.
GLOW!: Freaks n Geeks. Ah, when the spookiness of October and the magic of this glow-in-the-dark art exhibition collide. You’re encouraged to dress up in old school clothing, or just in anything that glows. Don’t miss the costume contest at 8:30 p.m.—you could win a one-night stay at the Triangle L Ranch and two tickets to next year’s GLOW! Tonight’s live performances include Young MacDonald, the Datura Moon Orchesta, Peace is Da Bomb, Sir T. Beckles, Saguaro Strutters, Los Puchos and Treasure Mammal. There will also be tarot readings, a liquid solid light show and Gary Platek with his ART CAR(t) zooming around. Ready, set, GLOW! 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle. $21.44 for adults, $12.86 for kids 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under. $75.04 for a carpool of four adults. Details.
Star Party at Catalina State Park. The night sky over the desert is always a sight to see, so just imagine how beautiful it must be through the lenses of up to 10 large telescopes provided by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. Keep an eye out for planetary bodies like Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and sights like the Andromeda Galaxy and remnants of a past supernovae. There will also be plenty of astronomers onsite to answer your questions and talk about the night sky. Bring water, snacks, a sweater and a red light (to protect everyone’s night vision). Wendy Sweet is doing a musical performance at 5 p.m., and star viewing is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. (Meet at main trailhead parking area.) Park entrance fee is $7 per vehicle. Details.
International Observe the Moon Night. When fellow Tucson Weekly writer Jeff Gardner told me that you could fit all of the planets in our solar system in the space between Earth and the moon, I refused to believe him. NOTHING is that far away, let alone the big, beautiful orb we see in the sky every night. But he was right. The moon is so far away, but we’re lucky enough to get to see it all the time anyway. Head over to the UA Mall, where Flandrau is sponsoring a free public viewing event, complete with family-friendly moon activities and live music. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. Telescope viewing and a special 7 p.m. moon presentation are free (though you have to reserve your ticket for the presentation online). Details.
SAHBA Home & Garden Show.
Whatever your needs, the SAHBA Home Show has you covered. Hundreds of exhibitors will be present sharing information on everything from landscaping to cooking to driveways and garages. You can also pick up crafts and gifts while you’re there, like lotions, candles, sheets and towels. It’s an HGTV enthusiast’s dream come true, and you shouldn’t miss it. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tucson Community Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8 adults, free for kids 12 and under. Military discounts every day, half-price admission for seniors on Friday and a $2 off coupon available at sahbahomeshow.com. Details.
Evening of Play 2019. What better way to recharge your batteries than a night out without the kids? How about a night out without the kids where you get to be the kids? This annual fundraiser for the Tucson’s Children Museum doesn’t have speeches or a sit-down dinner, but it has plenty of opportunities to play and use your imagination. Explore the museum’s hands-on exhibits, check out the late-night mac & cheese bar and other fun foods, sip on cocktails and enjoy the live music from Golden BooTs. You get to support two good causes: your mental health/well-being, and the education and enrichment of kids. Perfecto! 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $125. Details.
8th Annual Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show & Sale. With events ranging from a hands-on reptile photography clinic led by Bill Love to a petting zoo for kids to pet reptiles to vendors selling everything from snakes and bugs to books and jewelry, this event has something for everyone. (Unless you truly hate all reptiles and amphibians, even the adorable ones like giant tortoises, and who could hate a giant tortoise?) Come check out more than 50,000 square feet of displays, sales and exhibits. You’ll have so much fun at the show that it will be hard to say “goodbye” to the vipers, “after awhile” to the crocodiles and “see ya later” to the alligators. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 6. Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. $10 adults, $5 kids ages 6 to 12 and free for kids 5 and under. Details.
Sonoran Glass Pumpkin Fiesta. Bippidi boppidi boo! That’s what Cinderella’s godmother said as she was turning Cinderella into a glass pumpkin, right? Maybe glass pumpkins aren’t quite part of Cinderella’s story, but they can be a part of your October! Come support nonprofit glass art education by visiting a pumpkin patch full of hand-crafted glass pumpkin masterpieces. You can even make your own glass masterpieces, ranging from a character magnet for $5 to a glass pumpkin for $95 (with objects like suncatchers, fall garden stakes and drink stirrers for $15). Enjoy a glassblowing demonstration at 1 p.m. as well. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6. Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Free. Details.
Standup with Mike Merryfield at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with The Match Game at 7:30 p.m. with Seasons Readings and 3rd Beats at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement ($5). Details.
Sinatra in Palm Springs. Part of Tucson Modernism Week, The Loft Cinema is screening this documentary that examines Frank Sinatra’s deep and lasting attachment to Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. This features “swinging and entertaining” clips from his movie and television appearances as well as interviews with friends and colleagues. Presented by the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation. Noon to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10. Details.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Adult Art and Photography Classes at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Art Museum. Have you heard about these things? Apparently, the Desert Museum’s Art Institute offers classes for adults that range from Photoshop basics to advanced watercolor to camera composition to weaving. It’s never too late to learn something new, and there’s such a variety of time, dates and number of sessions that you’re sure to find something that works for you. This week alone, they’re offering a session on Adobe Lightroom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, for $65, starting a five-session colored pencil class from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 for $160. For more information or to register, visit desertmuseumarts.com or call 883-3024. Details.
SAHBA Home & Garden Show.
Free Open Mic at 8 p.m. at Chuckleheads in Bisbee.
