Hotel McCoy celebrates one-year anniversary with 'Arizona Art Fest'

It's been a whole year since Tucson's first "art hotel" opened up its mural-covered walls for all to see. To celebrate, the minds behind Hotel McCoy are hosting Arizona Art Fest, a single-day event that turns 10 of the hotel's rooms into tiny venues.Hotel McCoy is partnering with Borderlands Brewing Company and Roux Events to set up the event, which will turn one room into a concert venue, another room into a live painting gallery, another room into fashion show, another room into a comedy set and so on. Attendees will receive program guides to lead them through all the different artistic experiences within.The night features multiple local bands and artists, including Brian Lopez, Seanloui, Little Cloud, Juju Fontaine, Street Blues Family and more. In addition, local breweries, wineries and food trucks will be offering up snacks and drinks.Fusing entertainment with the artistry, four local artists will conduct presentations, sharing their artistic process and stories. In total, 25 Arizona artists will participate in what Hotel Mccoy hopes will be "the first of a new annual Tucson tradition."