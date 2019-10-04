The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, October 4, 2019

Hotel McCoy celebrates one-year anniversary with 'Arizona Art Fest'

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 2:50 PM

It's been a whole year since Tucson's first "art hotel" opened up its mural-covered walls for all to see. To celebrate, the minds behind Hotel McCoy are hosting Arizona Art Fest, a single-day event that turns 10 of the hotel's rooms into tiny venues.

Hotel McCoy is partnering with Borderlands Brewing Company and Roux Events to set up the event, which will turn one room into a concert venue, another room into a live painting gallery, another room into fashion show, another room into a comedy set and so on. Attendees will receive program guides to lead them through all the different artistic experiences within. 
click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
The night features multiple local bands and artists, including Brian Lopez, Seanloui, Little Cloud, Juju Fontaine, Street Blues Family and more. In addition, local breweries, wineries and food trucks will be offering up snacks and drinks.

Fusing entertainment with the artistry, four local artists will conduct presentations, sharing their artistic process and stories. In total, 25 Arizona artists will participate in what Hotel Mccoy hopes will be "the first of a new annual Tucson tradition."
click to enlarge hotel-mccoy-2019-anniversary.jpg

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jeff Gardner

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Pima county master gardeners 2019 fall plant sale

Lots of plants grown locally at bargain prices. all sales support the pima county master gardener program.… More

@ Pima County Master Gardeners Sat., Oct. 5, 8-11 a.m. 4210 N Campbell Avenue

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Impeachment Civil War (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to Rock, Friday, Oct. 3 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. The Carmens Are Coming! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation