All Bets Are On, Volume 33: On California's NIL Bill, Arizona's Clash With Colorado and Pac-12 Superlatives

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return for a college football-centric version of All Bets Are On.
The dynamic duo start by breaking down California's 'Name, Image and Likeness' bill, better known as SB206, which allows NCAA student-athletes to profit off the use of their names, their image in commercials/ads and the use of their images in media, with Boan and Vondrak giving their take on the proposal.
The dynamic duo then moves on to preview Arizona's clash with the University of Colorado in Boulder, in a matchup of 3-1 teams.
They then move on to their weekly 'Pac-12 Superlatives' segment, handing out weekly honors for the week's action in the Conference of Champions.
Finally, Boan and Vondrak pick their college football games to keep an eye on this weekend to close out the show.
