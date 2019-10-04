The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, October 4, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 33: On California's NIL Bill, Arizona's Clash With Colorado and Pac-12 Superlatives

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 10:54 AM

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return for a college football-centric version of All Bets Are On.

The dynamic duo start by breaking down California's 'Name, Image and Likeness' bill, better known as SB206, which allows NCAA student-athletes to profit off the use of their names, their image in commercials/ads and the use of their images in media, with Boan and Vondrak giving their take on the proposal.

The dynamic duo then moves on to preview Arizona's clash with the University of Colorado in Boulder, in a matchup of 3-1 teams.

They then move on to their weekly 'Pac-12 Superlatives' segment, handing out weekly honors for the week's action in the Conference of Champions.

Finally, Boan and Vondrak pick their college football games to keep an eye on this weekend to close out the show.

Catch a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Christopher Boan

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
DO(OM) Yoga

DO(OM) Yoga @ Floor Polish

Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Pima county master gardeners 2019 fall plant sale

Lots of plants grown locally at bargain prices. all sales support the pima county master gardener program.… More

@ Pima County Master Gardeners Sat., Oct. 5, 8-11 a.m. 4210 N Campbell Avenue

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Impeachment Civil War (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. XOXO: Where to Rock, Friday, Oct. 3 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: With Frickin' Laser Beams (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation