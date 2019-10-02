The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to Do, Wednesday, Oct. 2

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Free open mics at 7 p.m. at The Screening Room and 8:30 p.m. at The Mint.

click to enlarge music-3610172_640.jpg
Jazz in AZ. One act, one hour, and one helluva lot of impressive dancing. Jazz, tap and contemporary come together in this show by the UA School of Dance. First, seven dancers take the stage to tell a story about a young man’s dream of playing the saxophone in Michael Williams’ tap piece, AlittleSAXophoneSTORY. Then, Sam Watson presents an excerpt from his piece Something Blues, a duet set to music by Canadian DJ Kid Koala and featuring old blues and hip hop recordings. Last is Larry Keigwin’s Megalopolis, which the New York Times described as “a divinely will structured encounter between formalism and club culture.” Don’t miss your dance chance to see this show! 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 3. Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. $16 adults, $14 senior/military/UA employees, $12 student. Details.

Spirit Animal Month. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years this year, and, in honor of the last two decades of art, they’re highlighting a different subset of Diana Madaras’ work each month. For the spookiest month of the year, they’re featuring her spirit animal paintings, which tell the story of her deep, lifelong connection to animals. By the end of the year, she’ll have 20 of these babies—colorful, geometric portraits of birds, fish, tigers, bears, horses and more—completed. Come see them on special display throughout the month. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free. Details.



