Things to Do, Monday, Sept. 30

The Liberal Agenda: Feminist Comedy with Em Bowen and Friends

Em Bowen is the best argument we know for “they” as a singular pronoun. They not only own it, they sell it. They identify as “a queer, non-binary educator and comedian,” a phrase that seriously under-represents their comedic sense and laser-efficient delivery, as engaging as it is unpretentious.

A doctoral candidate at the UA, Bowen also co-directs the Tucson Poetry Festival and, note to Dave Chapelle, they model comedy that, in Bowen’s words, doesn’t “tear down vulnerable populations.”

Bowen holds forth at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Crooked Tooth Brewing Company. Friends sharing the stage include Andrea Salazar, Molly McCloy, Mariah Dickson and Nicole Riego. Details.

Free open mic presented by Comedy at the Wench, 7 p.m. at the Surly Wench Pub.