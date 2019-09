click to enlarge Goblin

Heavily emphasizing the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots—and the five decades of progress for the LGBTQ community thereafter—this year's theme,, draws inspiration from the past to continue the movement towards true and enduring equality. Thetakes place at the Demeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park. See this week's cover story and tucsonpride.org for more details...Since the 1970s, this Italian film composer has specialized in scoring horror films: Suspiria, Tenebrae, Dawn of the Dead and many more.performs the live score to Dario Argento's classic, Deep Red (Profondo Rosso). At the Rialto Theatre...From the painted desert skies of her native Tucson, Rhythm and Roots presents Latin-tinged country/Americana songstressand her band. On the plaza at Hotel Congress...When hip-hop artist—better known as—was asked if he always knew he'd be a rapper, the question is met with laughter. "Oh no. I was in bands and stuff, but I grew up listening mainly to punk stuff." That is until he first heard his dad playing Mobb Deep and Wu-Tang Clan. His latest EP, The Collections of Mr. Nice Guy, bringsto the Club Congress stage. With Phoenix hip-hopper...An evening of queer escapism. Engage in the sweat-soaked ritual of dance.will perform.spin into the early morning. At 191 Toole...Reggae sensation vocalist, backed by locals, performs a set of pop, R&B, country and reggae, alongside country singer Jennie Johnson. At Dunbar Pavillion...Tucson cumbiancheroscontinue to explore the plight of the immigrant. The lead single from their forthcoming new album is about a local hero, Karolina Lopez, a trans woman who was held in the Eloy Detention Center for three years before activist group Mariposas Sin Fronteras helped her regain her freedom. They are shooting a music video for "Karolina" at Exo Bar...Thewill be joined by saxophonistto perform a mix of "originals, non-standard standards and non-ironic takes on modern pop tunes." At Saint Charles Tavern...This Pakistani-American rapper/impresario recently posted to Twitter, "Trump is the face of racism. Undercover he takes money over humanity. Anyone that supports him is pure evil..." Real is rare.is set to perform at The Dive-Bar & Kitchen...This Puerto Rican singer-songwriter/actor and true believer was quoted saying, "Just when you think we're living in a divided world, music brings us together." Four time Latin Grammy winner,spreads his message of unity veiled in a wash of pop and reggaeton. At AVA Amphitheater...Only Love Can Bring You Peace. In a world that moves too fast to catch a breath and listen, this acclaimed Omaha, Nebraska singer-songwriter has been flying under the radar since 1991.brings his downcast, yet painfully beautiful, loner folk to Exo Bar. With...This Western blues singer-songwriter plays an amplified acoustic guitar and harmonica in a neck rack—which has brought him acclaim as one of the best "harp-in-a-rack" players in the world.performs at the first-ever Sunday Blues & BBQ. At Hotel Congress. Tucson's ownis first at bat...Theperforms Music Under the Stars. At Demeester Outdoor Performance Center... Spanish language radio station La Caliente 92.1/95.7 FM celebrate its 17 anniversary with a fiesta that featuresy mucho más. At AVA Amphitheater...Colorado singer/guitarist(of) raises cane, along with Tucson favs. At The Maverick, King of Clubs...