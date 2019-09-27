Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

Friday, Sept. 27
click to enlarge
St. Demetrios Annual Greek Festival. It’s back! And although there’s a lot more to do at a Greek Festival than eat and drink, the food is just so good, it’s worth highlighting that alone. This year, the Greek Festival is expanding to offer local artisan vendors along with full-scale carnival rides. But when you aren’t busy dancing, enjoy the authentic gyros, baklava, spanakopita, wine and beer. It’s a celebration of all things Greek, and lucky for you, Greek culture has a lot of awesome things worth celebrating (and eating). Thursday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 29. At St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road. Details.
click to enlarge
Arizona Wine & Dine.
Maynards Market & Kitchen is closing out their summer wine tour with a loving nod to Arizona. This special meal is made by their executive chef Brian Smith and is paired with local wines by Sand Reckoner. This four-course meal includes a cholla bud and emmer sourdough; a salad of grilled green beans, tomato, fresh cheese and pistachio; an entree of baby potatoes, i’itoi onion, mole rojo; and mesquite tres leches, prickly pear and chocolate. Celebrate Arizona and treat yourself at the same time. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. 400 N. Toole Ave. $78. Details.
Summer Night Market at MSA Annex. It’s back! On the last Friday of every month, the MSA Annex hosts a big celebration of local foods and crafts. Get out there, because it’s not like you’re going to be wandering around during the daytime heat. This market features live music by DJ Herm, food trucks, art installations and the already-awesome shops at the Annex. It’s a fun time for all, especially the hungry and the night owls. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Details.
click to enlarge
Bear Down Fridays.
There’s nothing quite like living in a college town. Embrace it at these Friday afternoons spent cheering on the football team before home games, preferably wearing your red and blue finest. The Pride of Arizona marching band, Wilbur and Wilma, the UA cheerleaders, the pom squad and the twirlers will all be on deck, so don’t miss your chance to see these Tucson celebs. UA coaches make guest appearances at these events as well. There’s also a kids’ area, food and drink specials and all sorts of sales up and down University Boulevard. Bear Down! 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Main Gate Square. Free. Details.
Beavers, Brews & Santa Cruz. Maybe you know a little bit about river restoration, and you probably know plenty about local beers, but how’s your knowledge on the reintroduction of beavers to Southeast Arizona? This event hosted by the Watershed Management Group is going to teach you all about beavers and rivers, and Pueblo Vida, Whiskey Del Bac and Ren Coffeehouse are going to keep you hydrated through it. They’re screening a documentary called The Beaver Believers, and they’re having a panel of beaver experts, including reps from the AZ Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, ProFauna Wildlife, WMG and Friends of the San Pedro River. How many chances are you going to get in your life to see a panel of beaver experts? 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. WMG headquarters, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. $20. Details.
click to enlarge
Made By: Exploring the Makers Behind Our Collections
. The Arizona History Museum is going meta in this exploration of the artists behind the art, and the connections between art producers, museums and museum patrons. Kim Nicolini will be discussing her moving art series Facing Work, which displays paintings of workers Nicolini has seen in her everyday life. She’ll also do a reading from her upcoming book of the same name. Come take a stroll through the museum, and then hear some though-provoking words about what a stroll through a museum, indeed, what many of your everyday actions and interactions, might mean. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. $10 GA, $8 seniors & students, $5 for youth 7 to 13, free for AHS members and kids 6 and under. Details.
Spirit Animal Month. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years this year, and, in honor of the last two decades of art, they’re highlighting a different subset of Diana Madaras’ work each month. For the spookiest month of the year, they’re featuring her spirit animal paintings, which tell the story of her deep, lifelong connection to animals. By the end of the year, she’ll have 20 of these babies—colorful, geometric portraits of birds, fish, tigers, bears, horses and more—completed. Come see them on special display throughout the month. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free. Details.
Comic and Cartoon Creations. Calling all artistically inclined (or even just artistically intrigued) teens and tweens! Who doesn’t love a good comic or cartoon? Ever been interested in making your own? Maybe you have a project that’s already started? At this session, you’ll learn how to draw cartoon characters, create superhero panels and make your own comic book. Feel free to bring your own project to work on, or to create a project along with the art leader. This is especially for beginner and intermediate artists. 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road. Free. Details.
Saturday, Sept. 28
St. Demetrios Annual Greek Festival. It’s back! And although there’s a lot more to do at a Greek Festival than eat and drink, the food is just so good, it’s worth highlighting that alone. This year, the Greek Festival is expanding to offer local artisan vendors along with full-scale carnival rides. But when you aren’t busy dancing, enjoy the authentic gyros, baklava, spanakopita, wine and beer. It’s a celebration of all things Greek, and lucky for you, Greek culture has a lot of awesome things worth celebrating (and eating). Thursday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 29. At St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road. Details.
Spirit Animal Month. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years this year, and, in honor of the last two decades of art, they’re highlighting a different subset of Diana Madaras’ work each month. For the spookiest month of the year, they’re featuring her spirit animal paintings, which tell the story of her deep, lifelong connection to animals. By the end of the year, she’ll have 20 of these babies—colorful, geometric portraits of birds, fish, tigers, bears, horses and more—completed. Come see them on special display throughout the month. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free. Details.
The Sun Serpent. This play at Pima Community College is based on the story of Cortes’ arrival in South America, which is almost as fascinating as it is horrific. The story focuses the young, newly orphaned Anahuac, who sets off on a journey to warn her brother to watch out for the Spanish. Along the way, she must navigate a dizzying combination of the Aztec prophecies and jungles she is accustomed to and the Spanish horses and ships she is not. And it’s actually a children’s play, by none other than José Cruz González, who was once a playwright-in-residence at Childsplay up in Tempe. 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and Oct. 5, 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, and Oct. 6. 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. (Sign language interpreters available at the Friday showing). Proscenium Theatre, Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $8. Details.
Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie’s. We did it! We made it to October! Or, close enough! It’s time to celebrate by heading out to get yourself a pumpkin. And at Apple Annie’s, they’re doing it right: an all-you-can-eat pumpkin and pancake breakfast, pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. And you can either pick your own pumpkins (plus other veggies, if you want) at the farm, or pick up some pre-picked pumpkins at the stand. A portion of proceeds benefit the Lupus Foundation of Southern Arizona, March of Dimes and Youth Haven Ranch. Breakfast is 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. Apple Annie’s Produce & Pumpkin Patch, 6405 W. Williams Road. Details.
click to enlarge
Tucson Pride: Rise Up. This year, Tucson’s annual pride festival is centered around the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the six days of protests that followed a police raid of a gay club in New York City. In the six months following the riots, three newspapers were established to promote gay and lesbian rights. Within a few years, LGBTQ+ rights organizations were founded all over the world. In the five decades following the riots, we’ve made even more progress. Celebrate how far we’ve come, and get energized for all the progress we still get to make, with a parade, a pride royalty crowning, a vendor exhibition and lots of live music. Parade at 11 a.m. Festival noon to 9 p.m. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. $5 to $20. Details.
National Parks Free Entrance Day. There are lots of parts of nature that are free every day, but the national parks, which host some of the loveliest and most pristine sections of it, usually cost money to get into. Not this Saturday! In honor of National Public Lands Day, the National Park Service sites that normally charge an entrance fee—including Saguaro National Park and the 13 other national parks, recreation areas and monuments in the great state of Arizona—will be free to everyone. Maybe this is the Saturday that you finally drive up to see the Petrified Forest National Park, or the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument. Whatever you do, do it outside if you can! Saturday, Sept. 28. Locations and hours vary. Details.
WWE Live. Are you ready to rumble? You’d better GET ready to rumble. Because WWE Live is coming to the Tucson Arena. Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin are facing off in a street fight, so its Rollins’ famous Curb Stomp finishing move (a running stomp to the back of an opponent’s head when they’re bent over) against Baron Corbin, who, according to his WWE profile, got kicked out of the NFL because he was just too aggressive and full of rage. You’ll also see Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans facing off in a woman’s championship match, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, the Lucha House Party and plenty more. 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $15 to $105+. Details.
click to enlarge
The All Nite Scream-O-Rama 2019. Pay to get in, pray to get out! The Loft is kicking off the Halloween season just a few days early with this 12-hour horror movie marathon. Whether it’s a zombie flick, a slasher film or just a good ol’ gory horror classic, there’s something for every horror fan here. The films are: Killer Klowns from Outer Space (in 35mm!), Re-Animator, Halloween II, REC 2, Night of the Demons (in 35mm!), 2010’s Piranha and 1979’s Zombie (in 35mm!). Plus, there will be special trailers between the films, “ghoulish” trivia games, and drink specials. Pillows and pajamas are allowed, to turn this into a true cinematic slumber party massacre. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $17. Details.
Dirty Dancing. It’s Patrick Swayze! It’s Jennifer Grey! It’s the first film to sell more than a million copies for home video! For their latest Movie Under the Stars event, Hotel McCoy is dishing out some classic ’80s romance. And better yet, it’s a poolside screening. So, as they say: Nobody puts baby in the corner, but they might throw her in the pool. 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. 720 W. Silverlake Road. Free. Details.
click to enlarge
Goblin performs Deep Red score. Any cinephile worth their salt (or celluloid) knows about the violent, thrilling and artsy Italian film genre known as Giallo. And few directors did more for the genre than Dario Argento and his work with the spooky prog-rock band Goblin, who collaborated on cult classics such as Suspiria. If I haven’t lost you yet, good news! Claudio Simonetti and his band Goblin are touring and performing their soundtracks to the classic Italian horrors of the ’70s. They’ll be stopping by the Rialto Theatre for a live performance of the soundtrack for 1975’s Deep Red (Profondo Rosso) while the film plays simultaneously. It’s a multimedia horror experience! 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. 318 E. Congress St. $30-$48 All ages. Details.
Keep Tucson Sketchy Reminder
Keep Tucson Sketchy may still be selling tickets at keep-tucson-sketchy.ticketleap.com. They’re $10, now, and $15 at the door. KTS’ previous two shows sold out. Saturday, Sept. 28 offers shows at both 7 and 10 p.m. Details.
Standup with J.R. Brow at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with The Laugh Tracks and The Game Show Show at 7:30 p.m., followed by Round 3 of the 3 v 3 Tournament at 9 p.m. at TIM Comedy Theater ($5). Family-friendly improv with NBOJU at 7:30 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater ($5 and $8). Details.
Sunday, Sept. 29
St. Demetrios Annual Greek Festival. It’s back! And although there’s a lot more to do at a Greek Festival than eat and drink, the food is just so good, it’s worth highlighting that alone. This year, the Greek Festival is expanding to offer local artisan vendors along with full-scale carnival rides. But when you aren’t busy dancing, enjoy the authentic gyros, baklava, spanakopita, wine and beer. It’s a celebration of all things Greek, and lucky for you, Greek culture has a lot of awesome things worth celebrating (and eating). Thursday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 29. At St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road. Details.
Spirit Animal Month. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years this year, and, in honor of the last two decades of art, they’re highlighting a different subset of Diana Madaras’ work each month. For the spookiest month of the year, they’re featuring her spirit animal paintings, which tell the story of her deep, lifelong connection to animals. By the end of the year, she’ll have 20 of these babies—colorful, geometric portraits of birds, fish, tigers, bears, horses and more—completed. Come see them on special display throughout the month. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free. Details.
click to enlarge
Tucson Pops. It’s the last edition of this outdoor summer concert series, conducted by László Veres. This week’s program is featuring two soloists from the orchestra. Cellist Anne Gratz is a member of the Tucson Symphony String Quartet and runs a full private cello studio in town. Jessica Campbell plays the bassoon and contrabassoon for TSO, coaches the Tucson Philharmonia Youth Orchestra bassoon section and runs a bassoon/contrabassoon reed-making business. Also on the schedules are selections from Offenbach’s Bluebeard, Saint-Säens’ The Swan from Carnival of the Animals and plenty more. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free. Details.
The Sun Serpent. This play at Pima Community College is based on the story of Cortes’ arrival in South America, which is almost as fascinating as it is horrific. The story focuses the young, newly orphaned Anahuac, who sets off on a journey to warn her brother to watch out for the Spanish. Along the way, she must navigate a dizzying combination of the Aztec prophecies and jungles she is accustomed to and the Spanish horses and ships she is not. And it’s actually a children’s play, by none other than José Cruz González, who was once a playwright-in-residence at Childsplay up in Tempe. 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and Oct. 5, 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, and Oct. 6. 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. (Sign language interpreters available at the Friday showing). Proscenium Theatre, Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $8. Details.
Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie’s. We did it! We made it to October! Or, close enough! It’s time to celebrate by heading out to get yourself a pumpkin. And at Apple Annie’s, they’re doing it right: an all-you-can-eat pumpkin and pancake breakfast, pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. And you can either pick your own pumpkins (plus other veggies, if you want) at the farm, or pick up some pre-picked pumpkins at the stand. A portion of proceeds benefit the Lupus Foundation of Southern Arizona, March of Dimes and Youth Haven Ranch. Breakfast is 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. Apple Annie’s Produce & Pumpkin Patch, 6405 W. Williams Road. Details.
Running for Good. Picture this: You run 25 kilometers. Sounds awful, right? How about running 250 km? How about running 250 km through the Sahara Desert? Because that’s exactly what world-record marathon runner Fiona Oakes did while attempting to set a new global record in endurance racing. This documentary follows Oakes and her goal to “run for those that can’t speak for themselves.” Featuring a Q&A with director Keegan Kuhn, joined by Tucson physician Ted Crawford. This Loft Cinema screening is hosted by Healthier Logic and Performance Sports Therapy. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details.
Coffee Day Beer Release at 1912. In celebration of National Coffee Day, 1912 Brewing is breaking out a seasonal favorite: their Rifleman First Porter. A coffee beer, it’s the best of both worlds! This coffee porter was made with Black Rifle coffee, and clocks in at 6.1 percent ABV with 38 IBU. 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Details.
Sunday, Sept. 29: Free open mic at 8 p.m. at Chuckleheads, Bisbee.