Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

Maybe you know a little bit about river restoration, and you probably know plenty about local beers, but how’s your knowledge on the reintroduction of beavers to Southeast Arizona? This event hosted by the Watershed Management Group is going to teach you all about beavers and rivers, and Pueblo Vida, Whiskey Del Bac and Ren Coffeehouse are going to keep you hydrated through it. They’re screening a documentary called The Beaver Believers, and they’re having a panel of beaver experts, including reps from the AZ Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, ProFauna Wildlife, WMG and Friends of the San Pedro River. How many chances are you going to get in your life to see a panel of beaver experts? 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. WMG headquarters, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. $20.

Maynards Market & Kitchen is closing out their summer wine tour with a loving nod to Arizona. This special meal is made by their executive chef Brian Smith and is paired with local wines by Sand Reckoner. This four-course meal includes a cholla bud and emmer sourdough; a salad of grilled green beans, tomato, fresh cheese and pistachio; an entree of baby potatoes, i’itoi onion, mole rojo; and mesquite tres leches, prickly pear and chocolate. Celebrate Arizona and treat yourself at the same time. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. 400 N. Toole Ave. $78. Details.



There’s nothing quite like living in a college town. Embrace it at these Friday afternoons spent cheering on the football team before home games, preferably wearing your red and blue finest. The Pride of Arizona marching band, Wilbur and Wilma, the UA cheerleaders, the pom squad and the twirlers will all be on deck, so don’t miss your chance to see these Tucson celebs. UA coaches make guest appearances at these events as well. There’s also a kids’ area, food and drink specials and all sorts of sales up and down University Boulevard. Bear Down! 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Main Gate Square. Free. Details.





National Parks Free Entrance Day. There are lots of parts of nature that are free every day, but the national parks, which host some of the loveliest and most pristine sections of it, usually cost money to get into. Not this Saturday! In honor of National Public Lands Day, the National Park Service sites that normally charge an entrance fee—including Saguaro National Park and the 13 other national parks, recreation areas and monuments in the great state of Arizona—will be free to everyone. Maybe this is the Saturday that you finally drive up to see the Petrified Forest National Park, or the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument. Whatever you do, do it outside if you can! Saturday, Sept. 28. Locations and hours vary. Details.



WWE Live. Are you ready to rumble? You’d better GET ready to rumble. Because WWE Live is coming to the Tucson Arena. Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin are facing off in a street fight, so its Rollins’ famous Curb Stomp finishing move (a running stomp to the back of an opponent’s head when they’re bent over) against Baron Corbin, who, according to his WWE profile, got kicked out of the NFL because he was just too aggressive and full of rage. You’ll also see Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans facing off in a woman’s championship match, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, the Lucha House Party and plenty more. 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $15 to $105+. Details.



Keep Tucson Sketchy may still be selling tickets at keep-tucson-sketchy.ticketleap.com. They’re $10, now, and $15 at the door. KTS’ previous two shows sold out. Saturday, Sept. 28 offers shows at both 7 and 10 p.m. Details.