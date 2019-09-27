Arizona Football: Wildcats Look For Third-Straight Win Against UCLA Bruins





I'll go with Arizona in this one, 45-35.

The Arizona Wildcats (2-1, 0-0) return to the gridiron at Tucson's Arizona Stadium at 7:30 p.m. local time to host the University of California Angeles Bruins on Saturday.The Wildcats, who defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 28-14, in their last game on Sept. 14, are looking for their first win over the Bruins since 2017.The Bruins (1-3, 1-0) are coming off a whirlwind victory over Washington State in Pullman last week, overcoming an 18-point halftime deficit to upset the Cougars, 67-63.Chip Kelly's team features dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has thrown for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.The Bruins feature a one-dimensional offense, however, ranking dead-last in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (96.0).The Wildcats, meanwhile, rank first in the conference in the same category (307.7 yard per game), with the second-most rushing yards of any team overall (923).Arizona senior quarterback Khalil Tate leads the team in passing yards (684) and rushing yards (238) with 12 offensive touchdowns in four starts.Here are the essentials for tomorrow night's Pac-12 After Dark showdown between the Wildcats and Bruins:ESPN will air the contest at 7:30 p.m. Arizona time (10:30 p.m. Eastern)Keep an eye on the aforementioned Thompson-Robinson, who threw for 507 yards against Washington State a week ago. Junior wide receiver Demetric Felton is another Bruin to keep an eye on, as the wideout is coming off a game with 7 catches and 150 receiving yards against Wazzu a week ago.The boys in Vegas currently have Arizona as a 6.5-point favorite, as of Friday afternoon. Arizona is 2-0 against the spread this season, while UCLA is 1-3 against the spread.The Wildcats lost last year's game with UCLA at the Rose Bowl by one point, 31-30, and that was a game that featured third-string QB Rhett Rodriguez. I think the Wildcats get the job done come Saturday night, earning their third-straight win.