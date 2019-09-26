The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Community Info / Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Sept. 26

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Mylko
  • Mylko
With the breeze of Ella Fitzgerald at her back, this Mexican singer/actress' debut album Mediocre (Warner Music, 2008) was anything but; It garnered a Grammy nomination, critical acclaim and a cult following. Her latest release ¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas? (translation: Where Will the Girls Dance?) is a deeply personal collection of songs that embrace themes of femininity and independence. "It's why I chose the title, because there's still a stigma attached to girls." Ximena Sariñana expands, "I want this record to be a soundtrack to that expression of freedom—which I also feel extends to the mystery of the nocturnal—when women can become goddesses of the night." Ximena Sariñana steps into the penumbra at the Rialto Theatre. EDM "bangerz" Mylko kick things off...

"The Dirty Old One Man Band," aka Scott H. Biram, is a blues-punk, country-metal musician, record producer, and ordained minister among other things. He shares a bill with punk-metal/bluegrass outfit Urban Pioneers and hillbilly swing act The Goddamn Gallows. At The Rock... Raconteur Billy Sedlmayr accompanied by slide guitarist Joe Novelli bring stories to life. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown...

Americana singer-songwriter Nancy McCallion & The Scarlet Lettermen play the House of Bards...

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tucson Greek Festival

Eat Drink and Dance like a Greek!… More

@ St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Thu., Sept. 26, 5-10 p.m., Fri., Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m., Sat., Sept. 28, 4-11 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 12-5 p.m. 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Trump's Listening Tour (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Melania Trump. The New York Stock Exchange. "Be Best." The United Nations. I'm Trying To Weave The Threads Together (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: A Peachy Deal (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Tucson Pumpkin Carver to Showcase Skills on Food Network This Weekend (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Three Things to Do, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation