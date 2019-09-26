Laughing Stock: Just Keep Laughing

click to enlarge tignation.com

Laughing Stock won't be here next week, so here are two weeks’ worth of laughs for you. Also, clear your calendar for Oct. 18, because it’s going to be like Oct. 12 all over again.What’s so funny about 10/12?You have tough choices for Saturday, October 12. At 8 p.m., Tig Notaro performs an all-ages show at the Rialto Theatre. Tickets are $30 o $42 at Eventbrite.com. Her CD, Live, was the number one selling comedy album the year it was released. A cancer survivor, she’s been nominated for an Emmy and a Grammy for her HBO special, Boyish Girl Interrupted, and her memoir was a New York Times Best-seller.You can test your stamina with 24 hours of comedy at TENWEST’s 86,400 Second Tucson Comedy Marathon from 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 until 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13 at Hotel McCoy. Produced by the Tucson Comedy Alliance, it’s free, live and live streamed on Facebook at tucsoncomedy.com. Bring the kids for six hours of family comedy from 6 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 13. Watch for more details in Tucson Weekly’s coverage of TENWEST.Finally, Tucson expat and current New York City comic Lorrie Brownstone features for headliner Jason Cheny at Laffs Comedy Caffe at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12. Tickets are $12.50 and $17.50 via laffstucson.com.TittersIf there weren’t already a word combining boobs and laughs, rascally cartoonist, satirist and raconteur David Fitzsimmons would have to invent one. His annual Titters comedy show, featuring an all-female lineup, has a serious heart, though. It benefits Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, a program that funds breast cancer research. Fitzsimmons lost both his mother and sister to breast cancer. Two of the show’s comedians are survivors.Brownstone extends her stay to head up the bill. The lineup includes Nancy Stanley, founder of The Estrogen Hour; Priscilla Fernandez of the Retro Game Show, attorney Stacy Scheff and Laughing Stock’s own Linda Ray. Fitzsimmons hosts.The show is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16. Tickets are $16 via freshtix.com.The Estrogen Hour celebrates its “Wood” anniversary.While we all know about those fancy anniversaries in double digits – gold, silver, maybe crystal — leave it to those randy Estrogen Hour girls, at least the straight ones, to celebrate the wood for their fifth anniversary. In its five years, the show has raised more than $40,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.The lineup has not yet been confirmed, but The Estrogen Hour typically features female comedians, including a few comedy “virgins” and, occasionally a “guestosterone.” Follow The Estrogen Hour on Facebook for updates.The Estrogen Hour: 5th Anniversary Show starts at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 at Laff’s Comedy Caffe. Reservations are $15 via pages.lls.org/tnt/az/ashvle20/MSteedEven More LaughsFriday, Oct. 4: Standup with Michael Turner at 7:30 p.m at The O ($5 and $10). Standup with Mike Merryfield at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50) Improv with Constable and 301 Showcase at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement ($5).Saturday, Oct. 5: Standup with Mike Merryfield at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with The Match Game at 7:30 p.m. with Seasons Readings and 3rd Beats at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement ($5).Sunday, Oct. 6 and 13: Free Open Mic at 8 p.m. at Chuckleheads in Bisbee.Monday, Oct. 7 and 14: Free Open Mic at 7 p.m. at The Surly Wench. Oct. 14: Free improvised standup show with audience participation at The Switch at 9 p.m. at The Hut.Tuesday, Oct. 8: Free open mic and Oct. 15 Roast of Roy Lee Reynolds at Neighborhood Comedy at 6:45 p.m. at The Music Box Lounge.Wednesday, Oct. 9 and 16: Free open mics at 7 p.m. at The Screening Room and 8:30 p.m. at The Mint.Thursday, Oct. 10 and 17: Free open mics at 8 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe and 8:30 p.m. at Rockabilly Grill.