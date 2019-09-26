The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 32: Can Arizona Beat UCLA, Pac-12 Superlatives and College Football Picks

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 2:36 PM

All Bets Are On is back, with a special Thursday episode that previews Arizona's home clash with UCLA, with the Wildcats looking to earn their third-straight victory to move to 3-1 for the year.

The dynamic duo of Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak then move on to their 'Pac-12 Superlatives' for the week, picking their games to watch in the Conference of Champions.

The final segment of Thursday's episode handles the week in general in college football, with Boan and Vondrak picking their games of the week to bet on.

Tune in each week for a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast.

