XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Sept. 25

Rhythms thump with dynamism while their smooth vocal melodies entice like a siren call. This reggae band's sound simmers with enough Jamaican and Hawaiian spices to propel Marching Orders
(Easy Star Records), their fourth studio album, to the top of the Billboard Reggae Charts for over 18 consecutive weeks. From Oahu, Hawaii, The Green
will transport you to the "Land Of Love." At the Rialto Theatre...
It is rumored that "The Sandman" Howe Gelb
may show up and play the piano. At The Coronet...
This installment of Ladytowne
: A Tucson feminist talk/variety show features the comedy of Nicole M. Riesgo. The music of Mudpuppy. Interviews with Em Bowen, Joanna Lynne Smith (Tucson Benefest), Zaira Emiliana Livier (People's Defense Initiative), and Tara & Odalys of Mudpuppy and more. At Club Congress...