Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Sept. 25

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Howe Gelb - OMER KRESO
  • Omer Kreso
  • Howe Gelb
Rhythms thump with dynamism while their smooth vocal melodies entice like a siren call. This reggae band's sound simmers with enough Jamaican and Hawaiian spices to propel Marching Orders (Easy Star Records), their fourth studio album, to the top of the Billboard Reggae Charts for over 18 consecutive weeks. From Oahu, Hawaii, The Green will transport you to the "Land Of Love." At the Rialto Theatre...

It is rumored that "The Sandman" Howe Gelb may show up and play the piano. At The Coronet...

This installment of Ladytowne: A Tucson feminist talk/variety show features the comedy of Nicole M. Riesgo. The music of Mudpuppy. Interviews with Em Bowen, Joanna Lynne Smith (Tucson Benefest), Zaira Emiliana Livier (People's Defense Initiative), and Tara & Odalys of Mudpuppy and more. At Club Congress...

