Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Community Info / Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Tuesday, Sept. 24

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Rob Thomas
  • Bigstock
  • Rob Thomas
As frontman for Matchbox Twenty, this alt-rock vocalist lead the quintet to multiplatinum success with chart toppers "Push," "3AM," "Bent," "If You're Gone" and "Smooth," a collaboration with Santana, that Billboard ranks as the second most successful song of all time. Rob Thomas brings his Chip Tooth Smile to the Tucson Music Hall. With Michael Land...

Her story is compelling. A life that includes being trampled by a horse and a car accident that paralyzed her right vocal cord. As a child Mary James practiced guitar, banjo and fiddle five hours a day. A wunderkind, she started performing on a daily Alabama TV show while in the second grade. Americana/bluegrass/folk artist Mean Mary returns to Monterey Court...

As part of the Plaza Live! Concert Series Diane Van Deurzen & Lisa Otey entertain and boogie-woogie a tad. At St. Philip's Plaza...

A tiny spark can turn into a blaze. Heeding A Distant Call, Philadelphia indie rockers Sheer Mag "Fan the Flames" with trash poppers Tweens at Club Congress. Backed by The Trees...

Tucson Greek Festival

Tucson Greek Festival @ St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

Thu., Sept. 26, 5-10 p.m., Fri., Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m., Sat., Sept. 28, 4-11 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 12-5 p.m.

