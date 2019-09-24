Rep. Tom O'Halleran Tip-Toeing Toward Supporting Impeachment?

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
The serious allegation that the Administration withheld foreign aid from Ukraine in order to pressure their government into digging up dirt on a political opponent requires a prompt and thorough investigation. We must act now to get the facts. As a former criminal investigator, I am focused on getting the evidence necessary for Congress to complete our investigations into corruption, foreign influence in our elections, and these new allegations. If the Administration does not cooperate with Congress on the investigation of a shocking abuse of power, then further action is warranted.
