Tuesday, September 24, 2019

News / Politics

Grijalva: "We Have the Power and Responsibility To Take Action and Proceed Toward Impeachment"

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 4:06 PM

Rep. Raúl Grijalva: Impeachment time is here!
  • Rep. Raúl Grijalva: Impeachment time is here!
Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the U.S. House of Representatives would open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Congressman Raul Grijalva released a statement supporting the effort.





Grijalva's words:
The President’s invitation for a foreign power to investigate a political rival and invite interference in our elections is against the law. Trump has consistently put his personal interests ahead of those of the American people, reiterated his belief of being above the law, and obstructed important Congressional oversight investigations into the corruption plaguing his administration.

As Members of Congress we have the power and the responsibility to take action and proceed toward impeachment. I hope my Republican colleagues recognize the gravity of this moment and understand that their ongoing silence makes them complicit in Trump’s disdain of the rule of law and our democracy.

