Five Things to Do, Tuesday, Sept. 24
This Is Spinal Tap. For their Tuesday Nights Classics series, Harkins Theaters is showing the most beloved documentary about a fake band ever made. This Is Spinal Tap was such a hit, it resulted in the fake band making real music and after the film finished, multiple people told director Rob Reiner that he should have chosen a more well-known band to film. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz & 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. Details.
Day for Night: The Art of Films on Art. The UA School of Theatre, Film & Television and Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson invite you to peek behind the curtain of filmmaking. Editor and producer of LACMA Productions at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Erin Wright and UA Film & Television professor Lisanne Skyler will discuss the making of the short film A Few Things About Robert Irwin. This screening and talk focuses on “innovative approaches to making entertaining, enlightening and emotionally compelling films about art and artists.” What’s better than art? Art about art, of course! 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. 265 S. Church Ave. $10. Free for MOCA Members & UA Theatre, Film & Television students. Details.
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements. This brand-new documentary by Oscar-nominated director Irene Taylor Brodsky is a personal memoir about her son growing up with hearing loss, his deaf grandfather growing old and Ludwig van Beethoven composing his music while going deaf. This Loft Cinema screening is hosted by the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and DIRECT Center for Independence. The film will be screened with captions and audio description is available. 7:30 to 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10. Details.
Free open mic at 6 p.m. at The Music Box. Details.
