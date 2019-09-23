TC Tolbert's Trans/Space Project Will Put Your Poetry on the Airwaves!

click to enlarge
Trans/Space
is a project created by Tucson's Poet Laureate, TC Tolbert
, and supported by the Academy of American Poets. Between now and early November, TC will be out and about around town leading Trans, Non-binary and & Queer+ (TNBQ+) Poetry workshops.
As part of the Trans/Space project, the poems written in these workshops will be recorded and, in 2020, these poems will fill the airwaves of Tucson via audio installations across town and in virtual space.
Get involved! Join TC at these upcoming workshops:
Saturday, October 19
from 2 to 4 pm
Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N 1st Ave
Saturday, October 26
from 2 to 4 pm
Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S 6th Ave
Saturday, November 2
from 2 to 4 pm
Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N Stone Ave
Workshop participants will be introduced to a range of TNBQ+ poetry being published nationally and internationally and will receive support in writing and sharing their own poems.
Did we mention? These workshops are completely free, no registration is required, and no poetry experience is necessary. AND bonus... each participant will receive a free book of TNBQ+ poetry of their choice. All ages are welcome!