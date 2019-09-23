Mobile Pet Clinic Stopping by PACC Next Week

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Interior of mobile vet clinic.

The Pima Animal Care Center will host Dr. Kelly’s Mobile Vet clinic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, offering spay and neuter surgeries, mass removals, dental care, microchipping and other procedures.The van, which is equipped with hospital-grade equipment, will offer their services for between $10 and $800, depending on the services rendered.Anyone interested in utilizing the van’s services is asked to fill out forms, which can be found on PACC’s website, before attending the event, which will be held at PACC.“These are exactly the types of events our community wants,” said Kristen Hassen-Auerbach, PACC Director of Animal Services, in a release. “All of our vaccine and microchip clinics have had huge turnouts and pet owners always ask us about low cost surgery options. We are so happy to be a parking spot for Dr. Kelly’s so that these pet owners can get their pets the care they need without having to worry about the cost.”The van has been providing veterinary services in and around Southern Arizona since 2016, parking at various locations around the region to offer help to pet owners.The pets are treated and monitored by the van’s staff and can be picked up once they get an ‘all-clear’ from the vets, the release said.Surgeries often take several hours to complete, allowing owners to pick up their four-legged love ones within 30 minutes of their discharge time, according to the release.For questions or more information on Dr. Kelly’s services, visit their website, at drkellysmobilevet.com.