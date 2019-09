click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Aaron Neville

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Plastic Disease

In 1966, this New Orleans legend scored his first gold record with the R&B classic "Tell It Like It Is" (the single reached #2 on the Billboard charts, behind "I'm a Believer" by The Monkees), launching a storied musical career.has withstood the test of time at the Fox Theatre.will perform a set of doo-wop-inspired R&B, pop music and new songs as a duo with his longtime pianistResiding in the sweet spot somewhere between melancholic and sunshiny—quirky guitar riffs and vintage synths float atop sparse drum machine beats—this Monterey, Nuevo León, pop duo have spurred a wave of '80s-indebted nostalgia. Guitarist/vocalistexplains: "New bands inspire us, and older bands do too. It's a mix. We take some things, but it's not stealing. It's the art of stealing. It's research."andare ready to burst with effervescence at 191 Toole.Dress to impress.presides over the Risky Business '80s Dance Party: A night of nostalgia and the decade's best music videos at Surly Wench Pub."Tucson's answer to Chicago-style electric blues."are in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner.Theperforms original pop-rock at Monterey Court.With "Nowhere To Run," Atlanta rockerswill have you "Drinkin' with Jesus." At EncoreTucson.Brodie's Tavern offers three bands—, Phoenix'sand—along with "ice cold beer and no cover..."Thesmokes at The Elder Hookah Lounge...Raid Area 51 Party at Sky Bar findsand, like agents Scully and Mulder, setting on a course to explore the underground in search of the truth...Tracing back the roots of country music from the verdant trails of Appalachia to the gritty streets of Bakersfield,hosts Dry 'n' Dusty at Exo Roast Co...Featuring pianist, The mightyreturns with a program that highlights Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Piano Concerto No. 3.is at the podium. At the Tucson Convention Center... The R&B/soul will surely shake