Friday, September 20, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 31: On Arizona Slaying Texas Tech, Pac-12 Football and CFB Picks of the Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 3:31 PM

The newest episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast, All Bets Are On, is live.

The boys are back and ready to break down week four of the college football season, handing out their upset picks of the Pac-12 slate, as well as games to keep an eye on in the Conference of Champions.

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak then hand out their Picks of the Dragon for the weekend's games, focusing on contests outside of the Pac-12.

Tune in for a new episode of the Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.

Submit an Event Listing

