31 Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

Friday, Sept. 20: Standup with Ben Roy, featuring Monica Nevi, at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with Constable, Three’s Company and Chocolate Wheatie Things at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement (TIM) ($5). Family-friendly improv with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU) at 7:30 p.m. at Unscrewed Theatre ($5 and $7). Details.



click to enlarge In celebration of the totally real holiday of International Talk Like a Pirate Day, The Loft Cinema is screening this ’80s adventure for free at Himmel Park. Featuring Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan, it’s about as classic as a PG movie can get. So instead of retelling you the plot for the 100th time, did you know Quan spells out all his cusses because his mother made him promise not to use any bad language in the movie? Part of the Loft Jr. series. 6:30 to 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Details.



St. Michael’s Guatemala Project is an all-volunteer, non-sectarian partnership with rural Mayan farmers of the Communities of Population in Resistance of the Sierra in the Ixil area of Guatemala. The 2019 summer teams visited 14 communities in the area this year, meeting with community councils and testing for conditions like anemia and high blood sugar. Now, they’re back, and they’ve got stories to share about the tumultuous election year, migration pressures, and the hospitality of their hosts. Come hear them at this event, which will also feature coffee and snacks, as well as traditional Mayan textiles and handcrafted items for sale. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church Parish Center, 602 N. Wilmot Road. Free, but donations encouraged. Details.

Smithsonian Museum Day. Happy free museum day! The Smithsonian partners with participating museums every year to offer a day of free admission to whoever wants it! This year, six Tucson museums are participating: the Tucson Desert Art Museum (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the Tucson Botanical Gardens (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the UA Museum of Art (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), MOCA (noon to 5 p.m.) and Tohono Chul (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) So, yes, hours and location vary, but, wherever you choose to go, download your free ticket for two people at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Saturday, Sept. 21. Details.





Reading is so cool. What better way to learn about the real world, expand your mind’s world and enter completely new worlds? The Tucson Children’s Museum is free all day in honor of this children’s book festival. Create a bookmark, write poetry, make a storybook or enjoy a performance of a story written by kids. Want to practice reading aloud? Read to a dog, a pony or even a snake! There are also book giveaways, a story corner, snacks and food trucks. You’d better book it on over to the book party! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.







Details: Love of Literacy.. Heavenly bodies and space beings and UFOs—oh my! It’s time to head over to the Triangle L Ranch for another evening at this glow-in-the-dark wonderland of an outdoor art installation. This week’s live performance offerings feature Ric Volante and Vicky Smith, Oracle Moon Belly Dance, Sir T. Beckles, Poi-Zen Fire, hypnopad, Gila Bend and Heidi MacDonald, plus tarot readings by Felicitas and Chad. Enter the best illuminated intergalactic costume contest to win a one-night stay at the Triangle L Ranch B&B, plus two tickets for next year’s GLOW!. This night also features the Oracle premiere of the dark sky bubble hut, a little glamping alcove with a clear, domed top so you can stargaze the night away—soon to be available as an accommodation at the ranch. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle. $21.44 for adults, $12.86 for kids 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under. $75.04 for a carpool of four adults.

Tucson’s most famous comedian Kristine Levine opens a new venue for greater Tucson comedy at 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. She’ll headline and host a show at Circle S. Saloon in Marana. Tickets are $10 at the door or $5 in advance at (520) 682-5377. Levine is best-known locally as Frank Brinsley’s partner on KLPX’s popular World-Famous Frank Show. She performed on several episodes of Portlandia and has guested at comedy festivals all over the U.S.

Comedia standup en español with Franco Escamilla at Fox Tucson Theatre ($42 to $128). Standup with Joe Koy at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Tucson Music Hall ($40 to $55). Standup with Ben Roy, featuring Monica Nevi, at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with The Openers and Spanish language team Como Se Dice at 7:30 p.m., followed by Round 2 of the 3 v 3 Tournament at 9 p.m. at TIM, ($5). Family-friendly improv with NBOJU at 7:30 p.m. followed by House Team Double Feature at 9 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater ($5 and $8).

