“If you ain’t first, you’re last,” a wise man once said. And those words may best summarize this fire-breathing truth-tellers’ life. His robust baritone has earned this Texas troubadour the nickname “Big Velvet,” as evidenced on tracks like “Holy Ghost Fire” and “Cocaine Country Dancing.”preaches at 191 Toole. Pop rock singersets the tone… Whether it’s funk, disco, rock or early new wave,drops the needle on ’70s timebombs. At The Libertine… Lookoutsees Parisian guitaristand jazz vocalistperforming a mix of standards, French classics and original compositions. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at Westward Look Resort… Boots & Balls Thursday [use your imagination] sees this award-winning fiddler transform from a mild-mannered Clark Kent into a Southwestern country rock Superman.perform at The Maverick… Playing bossa novas, ballads and blues,swing at The Coronet… Heavy metallistswreak havoc at the House of Bards… Nashville music crusader Virginia Cannon presents a Thursday Night Singer-Songwriter Showcase. Six performers, four original songs, taking turns round robin. At Monterey Court… Taking you Deeper,drop a motherlode of house. At Bar Passé… Drawing from a repertoire of acoustic originals and Americana covers, Mark Insley with guitarist Damon Barnaby are. At Iron John’s Brewing Company–Congress…, one half of award-winning alt-folk duoperforms at Tap + Bottle–Downtown. Songwriteropens the show… Hark!are Coming: A drag extravaganza. At The Dusty Monk Pub… “Surf rock at its most offensive.” These kaiju-themed surf rock revivalists bring music, chaos and fire, literally, wherever they may roam.blitz Sky Bar…