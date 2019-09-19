Laughing Stock: All kinds of funny

click to enlarge offthehookcomedyclub.blogspot.com

Lisa Landry kicks things up a notch at the Surly Wench.

Lisa Landry at the WenchComedy at the Wench steps up its game with its first booked national act, Lisa Landry, at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23. The show is also the series’ first for which advance tickets are available. They are $10 on Eventbrite.Tucson comedy regulars know Landry from her headlining sets at Laffs Comedy Caffe. At the Wench she’ll top the bill of the club’s annual Cat Show, featuring cat-themed outfits and laughs in tribute to the next best pet to a dog.It seems impossible that the life of a popular comedian with cover-girl looks could be anything like ours, but apparently it is. She nails the nexus of daughterhood, motherhood, the grind in general and the mixed legacy of her Louisiana birthplace with line after line of laugh-makers. It’s pretty much exactly what’s in our own 21st-century-afflicted brains, if we were that funny.Landry uses swear words like a first language, which is to say deftly and where nothing else will do. She won her stripes at the crucible of New York comedy clubs, but her comedy is as grounded as a Costco. She’s had a Comedy Central special, headlined shows in Las Vegas, appeared on a dozen TV shows and released four CDs.Comedy at the Wench is now in its fourth year with host Roxy Merrari at the helm. The Cat Show is a favorite in the series of special shows that take place on the fourth or last Monday every month. The club’s weekly Monday open mics are free, and past special shows, featured on the fourth or last Monday of the month, have been funded by audience donations.Kristine Levine and FriendsTucson’s most famous comedian Kristine Levine opens a new venue for greater Tucson comedy at 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21. She’ll headline and host a show at Circle S Saloon in Marana. Tickets are $10 at the door or $5 in advance at (520) 682-5377.Levine is best-known locally as Frank Brinsley’s partner on KLPX’s popular World -Famous Frank Show. She performed on several episodes of Portlandia and has guested at comedy festivals all over the U.S.Last Friday, Last LaughsThis popular free monthly comedy series continues at Hotel McCoy on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. In recent months the crowd has regularly overflowed into the patio and an adjacent room so we recommend arriving by 7:30. This month’s lineup includes, among others, Ashley Tappan, Tony Bruhn, Jerry Robin, Leo Skrzypczak, Mo Urban and Jarrod Martin.Polo Ceniseros and Ryan Talmo at The Screening RoomLos Angeles comedy scene regulars Polo Ceniseros headlines a show at The Screening room with fellow angeleno Ryan Talmo at 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27. Tickets are $10 via Eventbrite.com. Rich Gary (Battle at the Roast Room, Keep Tucson Sketchy) hosts the show, which also features Chris Quinn (Open Mic Night at The Screening Room) and Dom DiTolla.Hot Ticket: Keep Tucson SketchyIf you were shut out of the first two, standing room only Keep Tucson Sketchy shows, they’ve heard you. The Saturday, Sept. 28 edition offers two showtimes: 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $15, but $10 in advance via keep-tucson-sketchy.ticketleap.com/ktsep3/.Tucson Improv Movement (TIM) cast member Amanda Tennyson hosts the event with includes funny videos as well as hilarious sketches, written, produced and performed by a cast of more than 40 talented Tucsonans. Local musician Amanda Rochelle, also a TIM member, provides a musical break and DJ Sonario plays music for dancing in the aisles.More LaughsFriday, Sept. 20: Standup with Ben Roy, feat. Monica Nevi, at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with Constable, Three’s Company and Chocolate Wheatie Things at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement (TIM) ($5). Family-friendly improv with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU) at 7:30 p.m. at Unscrewed Theatre ($5 and $7).Saturday, Sept. 21: Comedia standup en español with Franco Escamilla at Fox Tucson Theatre ($42 to $128). Standup with Joe Koy at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Tucson Music Hall ($40 to $55). Standup with Ben Roy, feat. Monica Nevi, at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with The Openers and Spanish language team Como Se Dice at 7:30 p.m., followed by Round 2 of the 3 v 3 Tournament at 9 p.m. at TIM, ($5). Family-friendly improv with NBOJU at 7:30 p.m. followed by House Team Double Feature at 9 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater ($5 and $8).Sunday, Sept. 22: Free open mic at 8 p.m. at Chuckleheads in Bisbee.Tuesday, Sept. 24: Free open mic at 6 p.m. at The Music BoxWednesday, Sept. 25: Free open mics at 7 p.m. at The Screening Room and 8:30 p.m. at The Mint.Thursday, Sept. 26: Standup with Tom Segura at The Fox Tucson Theatre ($43 to $79). Free open mics at 8 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe and 8:30 p.m. at Rockabilly Grill.