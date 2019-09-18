The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to rock, Wednesday, Sept. 18

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Phantogram: Wednesday, Sept. 18 @ Rialto Theatre. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Phantogram: Wednesday, Sept. 18 @ Rialto Theatre.
Last year when this electronic rock duo was in town, vocalist Sarah Barthel and guitarist Josh Carter took the audience through the hills and valleys of love—from the euphoria of "Fall In Love" to the dispirited realization that "You Don't Get Me High Anymore." At song's end, Barthel said coyly, "We've all got a little bit of hoe in us." Indeed. Phantogram play the Rialto Theatre. With the "scruffy-sounding" bedroom pop-rock of Hana Vu.

This downtown lo-watt FM station is on a mission to shine a spotlight on the creative spirit while giving maximum airtime to Tucson music. The Logan Greene Whatever, Feverfew and Sad Reptilian provide the sonic accelerant to fuel the KMKR 99.9 FM Radio Benefit. At Club Congress.

Propelled by three accordions and synthesizers, cumbia sonidera rhythms have become as emblematic of Mexico as tacos and tequila, yet this musical style originated in Colombia, before crossing borders. Los Ángeles Azules bring their 35 years of performance experience to Centennial Hall.

