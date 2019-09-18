XOXO: Where to rock, Wednesday, Sept. 18

-
Courtesy photo
Phantogram: Wednesday, Sept. 18 @ Rialto Theatre.
Last year when this electronic rock duo was in town, vocalist Sarah Barthel
and guitarist Josh Carter
took the audience through the hills and valleys of love—from the euphoria of "Fall In Love" to the dispirited realization that "You Don't Get Me High Anymore." At song's end, Barthel said coyly, "We've all got a little bit of hoe in us." Indeed. Phantogram
play the Rialto Theatre. With the "scruffy-sounding" bedroom pop-rock of Hana Vu.
This downtown lo-watt FM station is on a mission to shine a spotlight on the creative spirit while giving maximum airtime to Tucson music. The Logan Greene Whatever, Feverfew
and Sad Reptilian
provide the sonic accelerant to fuel the KMKR 99.9 FM Radio Benefit. At Club Congress.
Propelled by three accordions and synthesizers, cumbia sonidera rhythms have become as emblematic of Mexico as tacos and tequila, yet this musical style originated in Colombia, before crossing borders. Los Ángeles Azules
bring their 35 years of performance experience to Centennial Hall.