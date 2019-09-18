Today is 'Rambo Day' in Bowie, AZ

click to enlarge Courtesy Lionsgate

Although not as blood-soaked as you might expect, the Bowie Chamber of Commerce officially announced Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 to be "Rambo Day" as in, yes, the Sylvester Stallone 'Rambo.' This is in celebration of the fact that, in the upcoming sequel, Stallone's titular character once-again calls Bowie his home.The Bowie Chamber of Commerce proclaimed the special day with legitimate paperwork, stating "Whereas the message carried by Rambo is a timely and cautionary one, showcasing the true cost of battle, the dilemmas faced by those who seek vengeance, and the virtue of protecting the downtrodden; now, therefore, be it resolved that the Bowie Chamber of Commerce does hereby proclaim September 19, 2019 as Rambo Day."The small Arizona town is taking advantage of the publicity and marketing, and encouraging all businesses and community members to watch the movie.It should be noted: according to the 2010 census, Bowie has a population of 449, which less than Rambo's 504 kills across the four-movie franchise. And we can expect that number to grow only higher in this fifth installment, which releases Friday, Sept. 20.