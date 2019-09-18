The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Today is 'Rambo Day' in Bowie, AZ

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 12:33 PM

Although not as blood-soaked as you might expect, the Bowie Chamber of Commerce officially announced Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 to be "Rambo Day" as in, yes, the Sylvester Stallone 'Rambo.' This is in celebration of the fact that, in the upcoming sequel Rambo: Last Blood, Stallone's titular character once-again calls Bowie his home.

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce proclaimed the special day with legitimate paperwork, stating "Whereas the message carried by Rambo is a timely and cautionary one, showcasing the true cost of battle, the dilemmas faced by those who seek vengeance, and the virtue of protecting the downtrodden; now, therefore, be it resolved that the Bowie Chamber of Commerce does hereby proclaim September 19, 2019 as Rambo Day." 
click to enlarge COURTESY LIONSGATE
  • Courtesy Lionsgate
The small Arizona town is taking advantage of the publicity and marketing, and encouraging all businesses and community members to watch the movie.

It should be noted: according to the 2010 census, Bowie has a population of 449, which less than Rambo's 504 kills across the four-movie franchise. And we can expect that number to grow only higher in this fifth installment, which releases Friday, Sept. 20. 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Tucson Weekly Staff

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Mean Mary at Monterey Court

Mean Mary at Monterey Court @ Monterey Court

Tue., Sept. 24, 6:30-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tucson Pops Orchestra: Music Under the Stars™

The TUCSON POPS ORCHESTRA proudly presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series at 7:00 pm on Sundays, September… More

@ DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center Sun., Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m. 1100 S. Randolph Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Tucson 'Climate Strike' planned in El Presidio Park (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Win Free Environmentally Friendly Gas For a Year From Circle K (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Sword Dance (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to rock, Wednesday, Sept. 18 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Daddy's Moral Compass (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation